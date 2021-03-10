Automotive Composite Market Size, Trends, Company Profiles, Growth Rate, Trends and its Emerging Opportunities

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Automotive Composite Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (The automotive composite market is driven by increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, increasing per capita vehicle ownership, increasing automotive production, especially in Asia-Pacific, and strict government regulations to reduce carbon emission from vehicles.)”

In 2015, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for automotive composite, followed by Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific is also likely to lead the automotive composite market during the forecast period, owing to the expected increase in the sales and production of vehicles, increasing demand for lightweight vehicles paired with better fuel efficiency, and growing environmental concern regarding CO2 emissions from vehicles. In 2015, China, India, and Japan were the major consumers of automotive composites in the region.

Some of the major competitors in the global automotive composite market include Toray Industries, Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V., SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG, Cytec Industries Inc., Scott Bader Company Ltd., Teijin Limited, UFP Technologies, Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Johnson Controls Inc., and Johns Manville.

