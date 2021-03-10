Automotive AI in CAE Market Share, Trends by 2030

Automotive AI in CAE: Introduction

Computer aided engineering (CAE) is simulation process where vehicle systems are tested using simulation software. Vehicle systems include crash test, noise, vibration and harshness test, and climate test. These are tested to improve the comfort and safety in vehicles. Automotive AI is an advanced technology that is being integrated in vehicles at a rapid pace. The trend of driverless, connected vehicles is a key factor boosting automotive AI applications in vehicles.

Key Drivers of Automotive AI in CAE Market

Rise in vehicle production integrated with growing safety standards across the globe is likely to propel the automotive AI in CAE market. Increase in integration of AI in vehicles is prompting vehicle manufacturers to develop autonomous vehicles. However, rising crash simulation standards across the globe is likely to boost the automotive AI in CAE market across the globe. Technological advancements in vehicles, equipment, and use of CAE solution in manufacturing processes of automobiles have helped vehicle manufacturers reduce the production time of vehicles and increases the efficiency of automotive manufacturing.

Rise in integration of infotainment systems in vehicles is likely to propel the automotive AI in CAE market across the globe. Increase in adoption of advanced features in vehicles, including traffic assist system, lane departure warning system, and blind spot monitoring system, which are tested using the CAE simulation, is anticipated to propel the automotive AI in CAE market across the globe.

Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global automotive AI in CAE market

Europe is projected to account for a major share of the global automotive AI in CAE market due to a rise in the demand for autonomous vehicles. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers who have major facilities that undertake research on simulation, which is likely to propel the automotive AI in CAE market across the globe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the global automotive AI in CAE market due to the enactment of safety regulations in vehicles across the region. Presence of major automotive parts manufacturing industries across China, India, and Japan is anticipated to propel the automotive AI in CAE market across Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Automotive AI in CAE Market

The automotive AI in CAE market is expanding consistently, as a large number of players operate in the market. A few of the key players operating in the automotive AI in CAE market are:

Autodesk

Dassault Systems

Hexagon

Siemens AG

3D Systems

PTC

Open Mind Technologies

DP Technologies Corp.

SolidCAM

ZWSOFT

Altair Corporation

Ansys Inc.

