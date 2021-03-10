At 45% CAGR, Exoskeleton Market 2021 Share, Trends, Segmentation, and Forecast by 2027

Exoskeleton Market is valued at USD 214.93 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2896.47 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 45% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand from the healthcare sector for robotic rehabilitation, advancements in robotic technologies and huge investments for the development of exoskeleton technology are some factors driving the growth of global Exoskeleton market.

Scope of Exoskeleton Market-

Exoskeletons are the wearable machines that enable the limb movement with amplified strength and enhance the performance of human tasks. The exoskeleton help people by providing support in walking, standing, carrying heavy objects as well as they can contribute in health care. It is found that using the exoskeleton technology helps in reducing the effects of some of the disabilities like paralysis, general fatigue and muscular dystrophy.

Exoskeleton market report is segmented on the basis of component, type, mobility, body Part, industry Vertical and by regional & country level. Based upon component, Exoskeleton market is classified into Hardware and Software. Based upon type, Exoskeleton market is classified into Powered Exoskeleton and Passive Exoskeleton. Based upon mobility, Exoskeleton market is classified into Stationary and Mobile. Based upon body Part, Exoskeleton market is classified into Lower, Upper and Full Body. Based upon industry Vertical, Exoskeleton market is classified into Healthcare, Defense and Industrial.

The regions covered in this Exoskeleton market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Exoskeleton is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Exoskeleton Market Dynamics –

The global Exoskeleton market is witnessing substantial growth due to growing demand from the healthcare sector for robotic rehabilitation, advancements in robotic technologies, and huge investments for the development of exoskeleton technology. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the global average for manufacturing robots per 10,000 manufacturing workers grew from 66 in 2015 to 85 in 2017. With integration of artificial intelligence and other improvements in robotics (e.g., better machine vision, better sensors, etc.), robotics promises to see significantly improved pricing and performance over the next decade. However, high cost of powered Exoskeleton Systems, Strict government regulations restrict the use of Exoskeleton systems in medical sector. Furthermore, increasing adoption of human augmentation in industrial and military sectors, introduction of soft actuators, and adoption of the exoskeleton technology by insurance companies in their plans can generate significant opportunities for this market.

Exoskeleton Market Regional Analysis –

The North America is dominating the Exoskeleton market with the potential rate due to growing geriatric population, high purchasing power of patients, and presence of key players of the industry. Healthcare Exoskeletons are widely used in the region for different health conditions due to easy availability. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s National Population Projections report, as the population ages, the old-age dependency ratio (the ratio of older adults to working-age adults) will also shift. By 2020, there will be 3.5 working-age adults for every retirement-age person but by 2060, that ratio will drop to just 2.5.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to rising healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income, and initiatives of government funding on medical devices rehabilitation. In 2017, 31% of the world’s consumer disposable income comes from Asia. By 2030, Asia is expected to add an additional USD12 trillion in disposable income, which is almost 55% of the global increment. China and India will remain the key contributors to the regions absolute disposable income growth on the back of greater urbanization, strong economic growth and increasing population.

Exoskeleton Market Segmentation

By Component: – Hardware, Software

By Type:- Powered Exoskeleton, Passive Exoskeleton

By Mobility: – Stationary, Mobile

By Body Part:- Lower, Upper, Full Body

By Industry Vertical:- Healthcare, Defense, Industrial

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

