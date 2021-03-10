At 19.68% CAGR, App Analytics Statistics 2021-2027: Technology and Market Analysis by Google LLC, Adobe Inc., Localytics, Appsee Inc., IBM Corporation

App Analytics Statistics and Market Size

App Analytics Market is valued at USD 1.11 Billion in 2019

App Analytics Market Expected to Reach USD 3.92 Billion by 2025

App Analytics Industry Grow at CAGR of 19.68% over the forecast period.

194 billion App downloads in 2018, up from 178 billion in 2018 (Source: appannie.com)

105 billion app downloads made through Google Play Store and iOS App Store (Source: appannie.com)

Mobile Apps are Expected to Earn A Revenue Of $188.9 Billion From Mobile App Downloads, Ads, And In-App Purchases. (Source: statista.com)

What is App Analytics?

App analytics is a technology that captures and extracts data from a webpage, mobile app or web application for the purpose of identification of unique users, tracking their journey and engagement with the app or website, to receive a report of the application’s performance. App Analytics studies user behavior to improve conversion rate.

Analytics provides businesses with unparalleled information and vital insights, allowing them to better understand the hidden lives of application users. Analysis is typically in the form of software, which can be integrated with existing company websites and applications to capture, hoard and analyze data. This data is essential for marketing, sales, and product management teams, who can draw useful strategies from it to make more informed decisions for their businesses. Companies unlock a great deal of opportunities to leverage upon in the business while incorporating app analytics into their business practices. It is a crucial part for Business Intelligence applications for tailoring heading strategies for the firm. App analytics offers a variety of tools to give powerful insights from a bunch of scattered information collected, which are marketing analytics, in-app analytics and performance analytics. With the help of app analytics, companies can focus on customer needs and draw a methodical and organized way to increase its endeavors in customer-focused marketing. It drives the ROI and profitability of the firm by better keeping a track on individual as well as group campaigns to achieve the marketing goals.

App Analytics Companies

Google LLC

Adobe Inc.

Localytics

Appsee Inc.

IBM Corporation

Clevertap

Mixpanel

Key Market Segmentation: –

By Technology: –Software, Service

By Type:- Mobile Application Analytics, Web Analytics

By Application:- User Analytics, Behavioral Analytics, Ad monitoring Analytics, Performance and marketing Analytics, Operations Analytics, Revenue Analytics and others

By Deployment:- Cloud, On premise

By end user:- BFSI, Travel, Hospitality, Gaming, Social Media, Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Telecom & IT

By Regional Analysis:- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

