At 15.72% CAGR Growth | Haptic Technology Statistics 2021 | Services, Technology, Overview, Industry Revenue, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Haptic Technology Statistics and Market Size

Haptic Technology Market Is Valued At USD 14.815 Billion In 2019

Haptic Technology Market Expected To Reach USD 41.169 Billion By 2026

Haptic Technology Industry Grow at CAGR Of 15.72% Over The Forecast Period.

Haptic Technology Companies

Immersion Corporation

Senseg

Ultrahaptics

Haption S.A.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ON Semiconductor Corporation

SMK Corporation

Microchip Technologies Incorporated

Synaptics Incorporated

Johnson Electric

Force Dimension

Geomagic

Precision Microdrives Ltd.

Imagis Co., Ltd.

Get sample copy for Haptic Technology Statistics and Market Report for 2021 @ https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12831&RequestType=Sample

Haptic Technology Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is dominating the global haptic technology market with highest market share due to rapid smart phone adoption, growing use of internet connected devices and large customer base for consumer electronics. For instance, most of the new consumer electronic devices such as smart phones, game consoles, laptops are manufactured here with presence of many leading companies such as Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, Panasonic etc. who are responsible for the growing demand of haptic technology in this region. According to 2017 statistics, Asia Pacific had revenue of USD 51.2 billion, making them the dominant region for gaming market. This vast business also boosts the uses and demand of haptic technology in this region. North America is the second largest region for this market due to presence of high-end major consumer electronics companies such as Apple, one plus etc., high adoption rate of cutting-edge technologies and high purchasing power of consumers relative to the other regions.

Key Market Segmentations

By Component- Actuators, Drivers & Controllers

By Type- Graspable, Wearable, Touchable

by Application- Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Gaming, Engineering, Education & Research.

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]