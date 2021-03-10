Asia-Pacific Printing Inks Market Set for Prosperity in Future

The rapid expansion of the packaging industry is predicted to fuel the growth of the APAC printing inks market in the coming years. Packaging has become extremely necessary in various sectors that need accurate labelling for ensuring the sale of authentic products to customers. The surging disposable income of people and the growth of organizations operating in various industries such as healthcare, consumer goods, and food and beverages are propelling the demand for printing inks in the APAC countries.

When formulation is taken into consideration, the APAC printing inks market is classified into solvent-based, oil-based, and water-based. Out of these, the oil-based category registered the highest growth in the market during the last few years. This was due to the ability of the oil-based printing inks to print well and better on various surfaces such as gloss or coated stocks than the other inks. Depending on application, the market is classified into commercial printing, publication, and labels and packaging.

During the last few years, regional countries such as Indonesia, China, and India have emerged as some of the biggest printing inks markets in the APAC region. The rapid commercialization and industrialization in these economies have caused a sharp rise in the usage of printing inks, especially in offices. Additionally, the improving living standards of people in these countries are pushing up the demand for food items, which is, in turn, propelling the requirement for printing inks in the region.

Asia-Pacific Printing Inks Market

By Product

Lithographic Inks (Sheetfed Offset Ink, Heatset Web Offset Ink, Coldset Web Offset Ink) Flexographic Inks Gravure Inks Digital Inks (Electrography, Inkjet) Letterpress Inks



By Formulation