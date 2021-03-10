Asia Pacific Miniature Pneumatics Market is expected to Rise to US$ 8.78 by 2027

Asia-Pacific Miniature Pneumatics market is expected to grow from US$ 323.03 million in 2019 to US$ 588.76 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

On account of the benefits offered by miniature pneumatics, they have witnessed growing demand from numerous end-use industries. For instance, miniature pneumatic components can withstand corrosive environments and oxygen-free pneumatic fittings and valves are free of oil, particulates, grease, and other contaminants. As increasing number of miniature pneumatic components are being incorporated in vehicles, rise in automobile production is directly proportional to the growth of the miniature pneumatics market.

India, China, Japan, and South Korea are among the major contributors to the ongoing technological innovations in APAC. Rapid technological developments, government initiatives, and digitalization of economies, are among the factors propelling the overall economic growth of the region, which is driving it from a developing phase to a developed phase. Pneumatic component exhibit features of simple design and easy operation & maintenance that promotes cost savings over other systems—such as electric drives, which are costly and require high maintenance.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia Pacific Miniature Pneumatics Market are

Beswick Engineering

Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Kendrion N.V.

Norgren

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

APAC Miniature Pneumatics Market Segmentation

APAC Miniature Pneumatics Market – By Type

Valves

Cylinder

Manifolds and Tubing

Specialized Components

Others

APAC Miniature Pneumatics Market – By Application

Semiconductor

HVAC Systems

Aerospace

Medical Instrument, Test/Analytics Equipment

Automotive

Others

The final report will add the analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 in this report Asia Pacific Miniature Pneumatics Market.

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the regional Asia Pacific Miniature Pneumatics Market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Asia Pacific Miniature Pneumatics Market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

