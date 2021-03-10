Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Center Market Heightened Revenues by 2028| Dell, Google, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Honeywell

An artificial intelligence (AI) strategy for data center management and operation requires more than just data and some very smart humans. Doing so means companies can better determine how much data is required and how the AI will be using the data, which will be critical when validating results and recommendations.

Organizations can deploy AI in the data center for data security. For this purpose, AI can learn normal network behavior and detect cyber threats based on deviation from that behavior. Additionally, the utilization of AI in the data center can detect malware and identify security loopholes in data center systems.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Center Market. The report is a mindful representation of robust research activities undertaken by in-house research experts who have critically imbibed the output of various primary and secondary research endeavors in a bid to comprehend the impact of COVID-19 reflected upon the growth trajectory of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Center market.

Key Players:

Dell Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), IBM Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu (Japan), Honeywell (US), NEC (Japan), Siemens (Germany), Johnson Controls (US), Hikvision (China), Dahua Technology (China), and Schneider Electric (France).

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Center market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Center market.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Center market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Center market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the global growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Center Market Report Segment: by component

Solution (Server, Storage, Networking, Software)

By Service (Consulting, Installation and deployment, Maintenance and support)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Center Market Report Segment: by end user

Cloud providers

Colocation providers

Enterprises

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Center Market Report Segment: by data center size

Small and medium-sized data centers

Large data centers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Center Market Report Segment: by vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Research and academics

Government and defense

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media and entertainment

Others (energy and utilities, and transportation and logistics)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Center Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The following sections of this versatile report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Center market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Data Center market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

