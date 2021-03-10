Art and Museum Lighting Market Enhancement, Latest Trends, Growth and Opportunity during 2021 to 2025

The Art and Museum Lighting Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The art & museum lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% over the forecast period 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Art & Museum Lighting Market are Signify NV_, OsRam Licht AG, ERCO GmbH, Inesa Lighting (Pty) Ltd., iGuzzini illuminazione S.p.A, BEGAÊGantenbrink-LeuchtenÊKG_, LumenpulseÊGroup_, Acuity Brands Inc._, TargettiÊSankey S.p.A._, FeiloÊSylvania Group and others.

Key Market Trends:

LED Segment is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market

– The growing consumer awareness about the environment and the durability of electric lights, along with the government mandates for energy efficiency, are the drivers for the increasing adoption of LEDs. Modern LED lighting solutions are advancing rapidly as they deliver significant energy saving potentials. Increasing efficacy, optimized luminaire design, and flexible lighting control enable enhanced performance at a lower cost for different lighting and traffic conditions.

– The interior artificial light sources of the museum and art galleries include incandescent, fluorescent, halogen, fiber optics, cold cathode, and LEDs. Incandescent lamps are generally used for ambient and accent lighting with track luminaires. However, discontinuation of most halogen light sources, most of the art galleries had replaced their current stock of gallery luminaires with new LED luminaires, without the need to change their existing electrical infrastructure and lighting controls. LED luminaires have also reduced electric costs significantly.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

