Anticoagulants Market 2021 Segmentation, Gross Margins, Future Demand, Industry Status, Business Strategy and Key Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2027

Global Anticoagulants Market is valued at USD 20.12 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 35.26 Billion by 2024 with the CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period.

The growing incidences of cardiovascular disorders, chronic diseases, and venous thromboembolism (VTE) are the major factor which driving the growth of global anticoagulants market.

Scope of the Global Anticoagulants Market Report-

Anticoagulants are medicines that help prevent blood clots. They’re given to people at a high risk of getting clots, to reduce their chances of developing serious conditions like strokes and heart attacks. A blood clot is a seal created by the blood to prevent bleeding from wounds. If a blood clot blocks the flow of blood through a vessel, the affected a part of the body will become starved of oxygen and can stop working properly. Examples of Anticoagulants include aspirin, heparin and warfarin. 5.7% of those using aspirin and warfarin experienced major bleeding events after one year, compared to 3% of these on warfarin only. Anticoagulants are used to treat and stop blood clots which will occur in blood vessels. Blood clots can block blood vessels.

Global Anticoagulants market report is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, application and regional & country level. Based upon drug class Anticoagulants market is classified into NOACs, Eliquis, Bevyxxa, Xarelto, Savaysa & lixiana, Pradaxa, Heparin & LMWH, Vitamin K antagonist and others. Based upon route of administration Anticoagulants market is classified into Oral anticoagulant, Injectable anticoagulant. Based upon Application Anticoagulants market is classified into atrial fibrillation & heart attack, Stroke, Deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE) and others.

The regions covered in this Global Anticoagulants market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level market of Home Healthcare is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Anticoagulants Manufacturers:

Global Anticoagulants market Report covers prominent players are like,

Aspen Holdings

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Pfizer, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Other

Growing incidences of cardiovascular disorders, chronic diseases, and venous Thromboembolism (VTE) are expected to drive the growth of anticoagulants market. Patients with recognized cardiovascular disease may suffer further cardiovascular procedures, despite receiving optimal medical treatment. Although platelet inhibition plays a central role in the prevention of new procedures, use of anticoagulant therapies to reduce cardiovascular disorders disease. According to American Heart association cardiovascular disease is the leading global cause of death, accounting for more than 17.6 million deaths per year. A number that is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030.The precise number of people affected by venous thromboembolism is unknown, although as many as 900,000 people could be affected each year in the United States. Oral anticoagulants are widely used for long-term prevention and treatment of venous and arterial thromboembolism. However, stringent regulations set by various governments hamper the growth of the global anticoagulants market. Increasing in development of oral anticoagulants, formulations containing pharmaceutical ingredient with help of new oral anticoagulants technology can provide great opportunities for growth in oral anticoagulants market.

North America is dominating the Anticoagulants Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of global anticoagulants market due to increasing incidences of cardiovascular disorders, chronic diseases, and venous thromboembolism. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability in the United States. Each year, the American Cancer Society estimates the numbers of new cancer cases and deaths that will occur in the United State. 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States In 2020. Venous thromboembolism (VTE) occurs for the first time in 100 persons out of 100,000 each year in the United States. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate due to increasing geriatric population. According to the China national group, in 2017, the proportion of Chinese citizens above 60 years old obtained 17.3 percent, approximately above 241 million.

Global Anticoagulants Market Segmentation –

By drug class:- NOACs, Eliquis, Bevyxxa, Xarelto, Savaysa & lixiana, Pradaxa, Heparin & LMWH, Vitamin K antagonist, Others

By route of administration:- Oral anticoagulant, Injectable anticoagulant

By application:- Atrial fibrillation & heart attack, Stroke, Deep vein thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary embolism (PE), Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

