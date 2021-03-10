Analysis of COVID-19 on Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Desalter Market

Desalter is a part of processing unit in an oil refinery. It is the first unit where raw crude is processed before processing it into crude distillation unit. Salts in crude are generally contained in residual water suspended in oil phase. Desalter is used to remove salt, water, sediment and suspended solids. These impurities are removed from the crude in order to prevent corrosion to other units, to avoid fouling and coking, to avoid high energy consumption effected by sediments and suspended solid, to avoid catalyst poisoning, etc. a desalting system consist of a mixing device and an electrostatic treating system.

Desalter market can be segmented on the basis of types into single-stage dehydrator, single stage desalter, two stage desalter and three stage desalter. The segmentation based on the desalting application can be done into FCC feed desalting, Heavy crude desalting and distillate treating. Desalter market can be segmented on the base of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW).

Desalting protects all the equipment from various ill effects of the impurities which will hamper the entire processing unit if crude oil is not processed through desalter. Thus saving cost to repair or replace other units before time. Moreover desalter unit also increase crude throughput, less corrosion in exchanger, fractionators, pipeline, etc. The market is hampered by depleting oil reserves and more focus on unconventional gases.

Some of the key players in desalter market include. En-Fab, Inc., GasTech Engineering Corp, Croda International Plc., Petro-Techna International, ICE (Asia) Pvt. Ltd., Canadian Petroleum Processing Equipment Inc. and Komax systems Inc., along with others.

