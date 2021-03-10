Anaerobic Digestion Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis by Share, Trends, Growth Factors, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Anaerobic Digestion Market is valued at USD 7.54 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 15.28 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 10.62% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for renewable energy resources, rising energy costs and stringent government regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are the key factors fuelling the growth of the Anaerobic Digestion Market

Scope of the Anaerobic Digestion Market Report:

Anaerobic digestion is the biological process in which microorganisms break down into biodegradable material without oxygen. Anaerobic digestion contains well-established technology for conversion of various organic wastes into bioenergy. Generally, sources of organic wastes suitable for anaerobic digestion is mainly come from municipal, agricultural and industrial producers. This digestion is a renewable energy technology that produces biogas which is used in the production of generating electricity or heat. In anaerobic digestion, biochemical reaction is conducted that produces biogas which is composed of methane and CO2. Anaerobic digestion has number of potential advantages than the aerobic method, where aerobic treatment is less efficient and requires more energy for oxygenation. On the other hand, anaerobic digestion yields a combustible gas which makes the treatment plant self sufficient and does not need any energy requirements.

Anaerobic digestion market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and by region. Based on product type the market is segmented into Biogas and Digestate. On the basis of end user type the market is divided into agriculture, municipal, industrial and others.

The regions covered in this anaerobic digestion market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Anaerobic Digestion market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Anaerobic Digestion Companies:

Key players of the anaerobic digestion market are,

ADNAMS PLC

Clarke Energy

WELTEC BIOPOWER GMBH

SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd.

EnviTec Biogas AG

Northern Biogas

Bioenergy DevCo

AAT Abwasser-und Abfalltechnik GmbH

Others.

Increasing demand for renewable energy resources, rising energy costs and stringent government regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are the key factors driving the growth of the Anaerobic Digestion Market.

Increasing demand for renewable energy resources, rising energy costs and stringent government regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are the key factors supporting the growth of anaerobic digestion market within the forecast period. Biogas is the gaseous product of anaerobic digestion increasingly utilized to generate electricity and in the production of heat or it can be added to natural gas pipelines. Significant increase in biogas sector coupled with the favorable energy and environmental policies is another driving factor of this market. For example; the market in United Kingdom has experienced a growth of about 622 % with the opening of 100 anaerobic digestion plants in 2014. However, anaerobic digestion is a complex biochemical reaction carried out in a multiple steps may hamper the growth of this market. Anaerobic digestion is the most popular sludge stabilization technology currently and these advanced technologies will discover more opportunities for this market in the coming years.

North America is expected to dominate the Anaerobic Digestion Market

North American is expected to dominate the anaerobic digestion market due to the increasing need for producing renewable energy and bio-based chemicals from diverse organic feedstock and favorable government initiatives to protect the natural resources. For example; The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working on protecting the Nation’s land, air, and water resources by adopting anaerobic digestion. In January 2015, EPA’s AgSTAR program predicted that there were around 247 anaerobic digester systems functioning at commercial livestock farms in the United States. In addition to this, regulatory compliance of national environmental laws strives to formulate and implement natural systems such as anaerobic digestion. Asia pacific is emerging as the fastest growing region owing to increasing greenhouse gas emissions and technological advancements in aerobic digestion that are beneficial to generate electricity and transportation of fuels.

Anaerobic Digestion Market Segmentation –

By Product: Biogas, Digestate

By Application: Agriculture, Municipal, Industrial, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

