Ambient Lighting Market Rising Trends, Growing Demand and Business Opportunities 2021-2026

The ambient lighting market was valued at USD 69.39billion in 2019,and it is expected to reach USD 104.87billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 10.60%, during the forecast period(2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Ambient Lighting market profiled in the report:– GE Lighting, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V, OSRAM Licht AG, The Zumtobel Group, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Ltd, Hafele America Co., Acuity Brands Inc., Cree Inc., Bridgelux Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, Eaton Corporation Inc, Decon Lighting Pvt Ltd., Louis Poulsen, Nulite Lighting, SPI Lighting, v2 Lighting Group, Amerlux

Scope of the Report

Ambient lighting is a common type of lighting system used around the world. These lightings offer an edge over the traditional lighting such as low maintenance & operational cost, and higher flexibility due to wireless control, thus boosting the ambient lighting market growth.

Key Market Trends

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps and Luminaries Offer Potential Growth

– LED lighting systems use up to 50% less energy to generate an equivalent light intensity emitted by Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL) and Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamps (CCFL). This reduced energy consumption directly converts into a reduction of over 700 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. Thus, it is expected that LEDs are estimated to completely replace CFLs and CCFLs in the forecasted year. This trend is going to expedite the ambient lighting market in the near future.

– Moreover, LEDs are UV radiation-free and neutral which makes it more suitable for indoor lighting. Additionally, they are suitable for photoreactive sickness people. The rays emitted from the LED are safe.

– Further, the LED lighting market is mainly driven by advantageous features offered by LED lights such as increased energy efficiency, longer lifetime, enhanced physical strength, smaller size, design flexibility, and environmental friendliness.

– All the above factors are expected to accelerate the LED lighting which in return create a market for ambient lighting market during the forecast period.

Global Ambient Lighting Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Surface-mounted Light

Track Light

Strip Light

Suspended Light

Recessed Light

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Residential

Automotive

Hospitality and Retail

Industrial

Healthcare

Other End Users

Regional Analysis For Ambient Lighting Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Ambient Lighting Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ambient Lighting Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

