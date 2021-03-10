Alginate and Derivatives Market Growth Factors and Applications by 2028 with Top Key Players: FMC Corporation; KIMICA; Cargill, Incorporated.; DuPont; Ashland.; Brenntag AG

The major players covered in the alginate and derivatives report are FMC Corporation; KIMICA; Cargill, Incorporated.; DuPont; Ashland.; Brenntag AG; Döhler GmbH; QINGDAO GFURI SEAWEED INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.; Bright Moon Group; K N International.; Mytech, Inc.; Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation; SNAP Natural & Alginate Products Pvt. Ltd.; SNP, Inc.; Qingdao Allforlong Bio-Tech Co., Ltd; IRO Alginate Industry Co., Ltd.; Algea; MBL; ALGAIA; Ingredients Solutions, Inc.; among other domestic and global players.

Alginate and derivatives market is expected to reach USD 565.85 million by 2028 growing at a growth rate of 4.10% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Increasing preferences of the consumer towards the consumption of natural food additives which will likely to act as a factor for the alginate and derivatives market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Alginate is a polysaccharide, anionic in nature, present in brown algae cell walls. Brown algae alginates form a viscous gum in the cell walls by binding to water. The compound is a linear copolymer with 1-4-β-D-mannuronate covalently connected homopolymeric blocks and alpha-L-guluronate residues of its C5 epimer. When alginates are extracted it is capable of absorbing water quickly in amount of 200–300 times of its own weight in water.

By Type (Sodium Alginate, Calcium Alginate, Potassium Alginate, PGA, Others),

Application (Dry, Food and Beverage, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Others)

The countries covered in the alginate and derivatives market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Alginate and Derivatives Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Alginate and Derivatives Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Alginate and Derivatives

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Alginate and Derivatives industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Alginate and Derivatives Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Alginate and Derivatives Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Alginate and Derivatives Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Alginate and Derivatives Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Alginate and Derivatives Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Alginate and Derivatives Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Alginate and Derivatives Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Alginate and Derivatives Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Alginate and Derivatives Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

