AI In Computer Vision Market Share, Growth | 2021, Size, Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast To 2027

The AI In Computer Vision Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the AI In Computer Vision market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

AI In Computer Vision Market is valued at USD 4.90 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 70.80 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 45.46% over the forecast period.

AI In Computer Vision Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2025. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in various business verticals, growing demand for mobile edge computing and rising usage of electronic devices are contributing to the growth of the AI in the computer vision market

Scope of AI In Computer Vision Market-

Computer vision is a branch of automation and computer science that allows the perception of machine vision and develops methods for creating systems that gel information from images. It is an interdisciplinary technical field that deals with how computers can increase high-level understanding from digital images or video. Computer vision is a field of artificial intelligence that sequences computers to interpret and understand the visual world. Machines can exactly recognize and locate objects then react to what they “see” using digital images from cameras, videos, and deep learning models. Computer vision is used in controlling processes of industrial robots, in navigations for autonomous vehicles, detecting events, organization information, medical image analysis, automatic inspection in manufacturing processes and Human-computer interactions. Computer vision is closely linked with artificial intelligence, as it provides human vision to a computer. However, a major part of artificial intelligence deals with systems or machines that can perform mechanical work and actions.

AI in Computer Vision market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and by regional & country level. Based upon type, AI In Computer Vision market is classified into hardware and software. Based upon application, AI In Computer Vision market is classified into healthcare, automotive, agriculture and others.

The regions covered in this AI In Computer Vision market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of AI In Computer Vision is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

AI In Computer Vision Companies:

AI In Computer Vision market report covers prominent players are,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Google LLC

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Basler AG

NVIDIA Corporation

Facebook

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Apple Inc.

COGNEX Corporation

Others

Qualcomm Expanded Ecosystem to Enable Next-Gen Edge AI and Machine Learning For Cameras

News: APR 10, 2019, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated declared nowadays at the International Security Conference & Explanation, broad ecosystem support for the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Raised area. The ecosystem collaborators have integrated the platforms to deliver powerful computing for edge and on-device camera processing and machine learning, with exceptional thermal efficiency, across a wide range of IoT applications.

AI In Computer Vision Market Dynamics –

The global AI in Computer Vision market is witnessing substantial growth due to increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in various business verticals, growing demand for mobile edge computing and rising usage of electronic devices. According to the IBM report, Edge computing with 5G creates tremendous opportunities in every industry. It carries computation and data storage quicker to where information is formed, enabling better data control, reduced costs, faster insights and actions, and constant operations. In fact, by 2025, 75% of inventiveness data will be managed at the edge, related to only 10% nowadays. However, the insufficient expertise, lack of technical knowledge and security concerns related to the cloud-based image processing is some factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing advancement in AI technology and development of machine learning is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market player of the AI in the computer vision market.

AI In Computer Vision Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the AI In Computer Vision market with the potential rate due to owing to the adoption of machine vision across various industries vertical majorly the manufacturing and automotive. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), The United States has one of the largest automotive markets in the world. In 2018, U.S. light vehicle sales reached 17.2 million units, the fourth straight year in which sales reached or surpassed 17 million units. Generally, the United States is the world’s second-largest market for vehicle sales and production. Additionally, the automotive industry is also at the forefront of innovation. New R&D initiatives are transforming the industry to better respond to the opportunities of the 21st century. According to Auto Alliance, of the $105 billion spent on R&D globally, almost a fifth ($18 billion) is spent in the United States.

The Asia pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the rising demand for advancement in medical care services in the Asia Pacific market is rapidly increasing the use and adoption of computer vision for accurate and quick medical reports, radiology and, or measuring the blood lost during surgeries, majorly during C-section procedures. According to Healthcare Predictions In Asia-Pacific report, Demand for healthcare in the Asia-Pacific region is growing rapidly. This is especially true given its rising aging population (the number of elderly people in Asia by 2030 will increase by 200 million, or 71 percent) and as governments continue to roll out ambitious universal health coverage schemes. However, Governments and healthcare organizations need constant acceleration in the pace of Asia’s healthcare transformation to address the “silver tsunami” and wide socioeconomic inequality.

Key Benefits for AI in Computer Vision Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

AI In Computer Vision Market Segmentation –

By Type: Hardware, Software

By Application: Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture, Others

Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

