Advanced Wound Care Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The advanced wound care market was valued at $8,457 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $13,944 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Advanced wound care products offer the much-needed relief to patients suffering from chronic wounds, which take more time to heal and are expensive to treat. There are two types of wound care such as traditional wound care (TWC) and advanced wound care (AWC). Advanced wound care products enable faster healing due to their efficiency & effectiveness in managing wounds. These include film & foam dressings, hydrocolloids, alginates, hydrogels, and others. They protect the site from exogenous infection, maintain hydrated environment, and remove the dead tissues. In addition, these products are used in the treatment of surgery, blast injuries, and diabetic ulcers. Rise in geriatric population, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancement, problems associated with traditional wound healing methods, and surge in adoption of evidence-based treatments for chronic wounds are the major factors that drive the growth of the advanced wound care market. In addition, increase in awareness programs for advanced wound care treatment as well as management, and surge in inclination toward wound care products that enhance therapeutic outcome are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market Furthermore, untapped potential offered by the developing economies present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, high costs of advanced wound care products restrain the growth of the market. The advanced wound care market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into infection management, exudate management, active wound care, and therapy devices. Infection management is further sub-segmented into silver dressings, non-silver dressings, and collagens. The exudate management is further sub-segmented into hydrocolloid dressings, foam dressings, alginate dressings, and hydrogel dressings. The active wound care is further sub-segmented into skin substitutes, and growth factors.

The therapy devices are further sub-segmented into negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen equipment, electromagnetic therapy devices, and others. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into chronic wounds and acute wounds. The chronic wounds is further sub-segmented into pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers. The acute wounds is further sub-segmented into burns & trauma, and surgical wounds. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, and community health service centers. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global advanced wound care market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report. Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2018 to 2026 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the application and products of advanced wound care used across the globe. Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product – Infection Management o Silver Wound Dressings o Non-Silver Dressings o Collagen Dressings – Exudate Management o Hydrocolloids Dressings o Foam Dressings o Alginate Dressings o Hydrogel Dressings – Active Wound Care o Skin Substitutes o Growth Factors – Therapy Devices o Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) o Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment o Electromagnetic Therapy Devices o Others By Application – Chronic Wounds o Pressure Ulcers o Diabetic Foot Ulcers o Venous Leg Ulcers o Arterial Ulcers – Acute Wounds o Burns & Trauma o Surgical Wounds By End User – Hospitals – Community Health Service Centers By Region – North America o U.S. o Canada o Mexico – Europe o Germany o France o UK o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o Japan o China o India o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Brazil o Saudi Arabia o South Africa o Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED –

3M (Acelity Inc.) – Adynxx, Inc. – B Braun Melsungen AG – Coloplast A/S – ConvaTec Group plc – Essity AB (BSN Medical GmbH) – Integra Lifesciences (Derma sciences) – Investor AB (Molnlycke Health Care AB) – Johnson & Johnson – Medline Industries, Inc. – Medtronic plc. – Organogenesis Holdings Inc – Smith & Nephew Plc The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report) the following: – Paul Hartmann – Mimedx Group – Mpm Medical (RBC Life Sciences)