Advanced IC Substrates Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Analysis 2021-2026

Advanced IC Substrates Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Advanced IC Substrates market profiled in the report: ASE Kaohsiung (ASE Inc.), TTM Technologies Inc., KYOCERA Corporation, Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd., IBIDEN Co. Ltd., AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG, Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, FujitsuÊLtd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd., Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd., Deca Technologies Inc.

Scope of the Report

IC substrates serve as the connection between the IC chip and the PCB through a conductive network of traces and holes. IC substrates support critical functions including circuit support and protection, heat dissipation, and signal and power distribution. Advanced substrates are the key interconnect component of advanced packaging architectures. These advanced substrates are traditionally linked to higher-end logic such as computer power users (CPU) / graphics processing units (GPU), digital signal processors (DSP), among others, driven by ICs in the latest technology nodes in the computing, networking, mobile, and high-end consumer market segments gaming, high definition (HD) / Smart TV. Moreover, due to additional form factor and low power demands, WLP (Wafer-level Packaging) and advanced FC (Flip-Chip) substrates are also widespread in the majority of smartphone functions.

Key Market Trends

The Advance Flip-Chip Packaging Type is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

– The flip-chip assembly process creates a much smaller chip compared to previous wire-bond solutions coupled with low power cost, and high-density packaging.

– High volume consumer electronics manufacturer continues to drive 2.5D/3D package technology while growing advancement in high-end telecom and communication sector which is going to witness an increase in the adoption of advance IC substrate.

– The growing technological advancement is new generations of memory products have also emerged with 30-micron pitch and two-thousand I/O and processors, thereby offering a flexible way to carry out the heterogeneous system-on-chip (SoC) design by integrating disparate technologies,

– The growing demand for these technologies is attracting many vendors to expand their production facilities, to gain market share, thereby replacing the traditional technology.

Global Advanced IC Substrates Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Advance Flip-Chip (FC)

Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging (Fi-WLP)

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging (Fo-WLP)

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Electronics (Mobile)

Automotive

Telecom (Equipment & Infrastructure)

Industrial

Other End-user Industry

Regional Analysis For Advanced IC Substrates Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

