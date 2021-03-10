Acoustic Camera Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Acoustic camera is used to detect, locate, identify, and categorize the sound source. It collects signals simultaneously and process it to represent the location of the sound source. Acoustic camera consists of a microphone array from which signals are collected and processed simultaneously to form an image of the location of the sound source. These cameras are being increasingly utilized to combat noise pollution in metropolitan cities. In addition, these cameras are also being used in mapping rocks and for identifying faults in machinery and mechanical parts.

A wide range of noise sources can be tested using acoustic cameras. For instance, Ventac, a company based in Ireland uses acoustic cameras to test passenger vehicles, industrial vehicles, heavy machinery, and electronic equipment. This enhanced technology allows users among various industry vertical to conduct detailed noise source identification analysis, providing targeted solutions for noise problems.

The factors such as maintenance optimization by various industries to ensure safety and efficient performance of the machines, increase in usage of acoustic cameras in oil & gas and power generation projects, and stringent safety government regulations drive the growth of the acoustic camera market globally. However, high manufacturing and maintenance cost of acoustic cameras hampers the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, increase in use of advance NDT equipment offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the acoustic camera market globally.

The global acoustic camera market is segmented on the basis of array type, measurement type, application, end use, and region. By array, the market is analyzed across 2D and 3D. By measurement type, the market is bifurcated into far field and near field. By application, the market is studied across noise source detection, leak detection, and others. By end use, the market is divided into industrial, aerospace & defense, infrastructure, energy & power, automotive, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include GFAI Tech GmbH, Bruel & Kjaer, CAE Sofwtare & Systems, Siemens PLM Software (Siemens AG), Signal Interface Group, Inc., Norsonic AS., Sorama, ZIEGLER-Instruments, Microflown, and Polytec GmbH.

These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global acoustic camera market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the acoustic camera market.

– The acoustic camera market growth is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

GLOBAL ACOUSTIC CAMERA MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY ARRAY TYPE:

– 2D

– 3D

BY MEASUREMENT TYPE:

– Far Field

– Near Field

BY APPLICATION

– Noise Source Detection

– Leak Detection

– Others

BY END USE

– Industrial

– Aerospace & Defense

– Infrastructure

– Energy & Power

– Automotive

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa