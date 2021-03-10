Plant-based Meat Market to see Huge Growth by 2029 | Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Conagra

”

The report titled “Plant-based Meat Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026” published by Straitsresearch utilizing diverse methodologies aims to examine and put forth in-depth and accurate data regarding the global Plant-based Meat Market. The report is segregated into different well-defined sections to provide the reader with an easy and understandable informational document. Further, each section is elaborated with all the required data to gain knowledge about the market before entering it or reinforcing their current foothold. The report is divided into: Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Conagra, Inc., Kellogg NA Co., QuornFoods, Inc, Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Tofurky, Gold&Green Foods Ltd, Vivera

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Plant-based Meat market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this Plant-based Meat market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

Request An Exclusive Sample Copy of This Plant-based Meat Market report at: https://straitsresearch.com/report/plant-based-meat-market/request-sample

Europe to Hold the Second-Largest Share in the Global Plant-Based Meat Market

Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest share in the global plant-based meat market owing to the increasing demand for plant-based food in the region. The growing preferences of consumers towards organic and genetically modified (GM) free products along with a rising number of flexitarians, vegetarian,s and the increasing trend of veganism are expected to propel the demand for the plant-based meat market.

As per Vegan Life Magazine, the number of vegans in the U.K. has risen by a whopping 350% over the past decade, with veganism becoming one of the fastest-growing lifestyle choices among the population. The increasing demand for vegan products from the U.K. and Germany will support the consumption of plant-based meat in the region. In addition to this, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, the total vegan market was worth 1.96 USD billion in the year 2018, with Germany leading the market, which shows the rising preference of consumers towards veganism, therefore boosting the demand for plant-based meat.

By Source, , Gluten Based, Soy-based, Mycoprotein,

By Type, , Tofu, Tempeh, Quorn, Mushroom, Others,

By Product, , Burger Patties, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs, Others,



By Distribution Channel, , Direct Channel, Indirect Channel,

By Region, , North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central and South America and the Caribbean, The Middle East, Africa

The Plant-based Meat report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the Market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2021-2029. The estimated value of the Plant-based Meat market has been represented through a CAGR percentage. Additionally, the report represents the approximate revenue that can be generated over the forecast period. However, the report has also outlined the factors that can slowdown the growth of the Market.

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Plant-based Meat market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Plant-based Meat market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Plant-based Meat market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Reasons to Purchase the Report:

To analyze the latest trends and patterns, as well as the future perspectives and key dynamics of the global Plant-based Meat market.

To study the factors that are responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the Plant-based Meat market.

To gain profound insights into the market segments, including the type, application, sales, marketing, and distribution channel segments, which will further help in comprehending the leading types and other possible variants.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis, which describes the potential of buyers and providers to enable stakeholders in making strategic and informed business decisions, as well as strengthen their supplier-buyer chain.

To observe the growth rate of the major industry players and key product positioning within the industry conjecture.

Full Report Description with TOC: https://straitsresearch.com/report/plant-based-meat-market

About Us:

Straits Research is a leading market research and market intelligence organization, specializing in research, analytics, and advisory services along with providing business insights & market research reports.

For more details, please contact us –

Straits Research

Address:825 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 646 480 7505

Website: https://straitsresearch.com