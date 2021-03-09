Yoga Mat Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Yoga involves physical, mental, and spiritual practices, including asana, Pranayama, meditation, and chanting, which improves physical and mental health of an individual. Yoga mats offer comfort while practicing the yoga and are considered to be the most essential yoga accessory. The global yoga mat market was valued at $13.3 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $23.2 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Yoga mat fabricated from various materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), thermoplastic elastomers (TPE), cotton, jute, rubber, and polyethylene (PE) are available in the market. Yoga mats are commonly available in rectangular shape, however, some of the yoga mats offered by manufacturers come in hourglass or oval shape.

The growth of the global yoga mat market is majorly driven by an alarming rise in the prevalence of obesity, especially in urban areas. Furthermore, increase in investments According to the WHO, there has been a startling increase in the number of obese people worldwide. Obesity is associated with numerous health complications and disorders such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and hypertension. Hence, increase in number of individuals practicing yoga and rise in fitness consciousness have significantly boosted the demand for yoga mat. . Furthermore, rise in number of yoga studios and health & fitness clubs across the globe and their promotional efforts has resulted in rise in number of yoga practitioners, which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the global market. Upsurge in investment in R&D to enhance characteristics, usability, effectiveness, and comfort of yoga mats is anticipated to propel the market growth.

Yoga is witnessing increasing popularity in India and the U.S. as an effective way of staying healthy, which is expected to contribute to the growth of yoga mat market in majority of developed and developing countries.

The global yoga mat market is segmented into material, end user, distribution channel, and region. By material, the market is categorized into PVC, TPE, rubber, cotton/jute, and others. Depending on end user, it is segregated into yoga &fitness clubs, household, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

The key players profiled in this report include Manduka, Jade Fusion, prAna, Hugger Mugger, Adidas, Lululemon Athletica, Ecoyoga, Aurorae Yoga, LLC, Eupromed, and Yaazhtex.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global yoga mat market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

– Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

– A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2018 to 2026 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

– Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

– Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by the leading market players across various regions.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

– By Material

o Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

o Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

o Rubber

o Cotton/Jute

o Others

– By End User

o Yoga and fitness clubs

o Household

o Others

– By Distribution channel

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Specialty Stores

o E commerce

o Others

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

