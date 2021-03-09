Wireless EV Charging Market Thriving at US$210 Mn by 2028|| Continental AG, Elix Wireless, Evatran Group, Hella KGaA Hueck, Qualcomm, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Witricity Corporation, ZTE Corporation

The Wireless EV Charging Market is projected to reach $210.1 million, registering a CAGR of +36% from 2021 to 2028.

As the name indicates here vehicle get charged while in motion. The power transfers over the air from a stationary transmitter to the receiver coil in a moving vehicle. It reduces the need for large energy storage which further reduce the weight of the vehicle.

Wireless charging works by transferring energy from the charger to a receiver in the back of the phone via electromagnetic induction. The charger uses an induction coil to create an alternating electromagnetic field, which the receiver coil in the phone converts back into electricity to be fed into the battery.

In wireless charging there are transmitter and receiver, 220V 50Hz AC supply is converted into High frequency alternating current and this high frequency AC is supplied to transmitter coil, then it creates alternating magnetic field that cuts the receiver coil and causes the production of AC power output in receiver.

Key Players:

Continental AG

Elix Wireless

Evatran Group Inc.

Hella KGaA Hueck Co.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toshiba Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Witricity Corporation

ZTE Corporation

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Wireless EV Charging market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Wireless EV Charging market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Wireless EV Charging market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Wireless EV Charging market.

Market Report Segment: by propulsion Type

battery electric vehicle (BEV)

plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

Market Report Segment: by charging station

commercial charging stations

home charging stations.

Market Report Segment: by vehicle charging pad

base charging pad

power control unit

Market Report Segment: by power supply range

3-11 kW

11-50 kW

More Than 50 kW

Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The following sections of this versatile report on Wireless EV Charging market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Wireless EV Charging market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

