Wine Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Wine market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Wine market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Wine investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Wine Market

E&J Gallo, Pernod-Ricard, The Wine Group, Castel, Accolade Wines, Constellation Brands, Treasury Wine Estates, Cantine Riunite & CIV, Grupo Penaflor, Concha y Toro, Casella Family Brands, China Great Wall Wine, Diageo, Bronco Wine, Antinori, Trinchero Family Estates, Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates, Changyu, Caviro, among others.

The global wine market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Market Overview:

– The wine market is driven by increasing demand for wine, due to its health benefits and premiumization of wine products, coupled with innovation in flavor and more advanced distribution networks, globally.

– Changing tastes and new preferences among consumers, along with increasing demand for new and exotic flavors, such as Riesling wine and other tropical fruit wines are expected to fuel the growth of the wine market.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth, during the forecast years. This is due to an increase in the number of companies that produce wine in China, India, and Japan. An increase in demand for premium wines and growing westernization also act as factors that drive the growth of the wine market in this region.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Wine Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152093/wine-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=MW

Market Insights:

Surging Demand for Sparkling Wines

Sparkling wine, especially Champagne, is considered as a status symbol. Wineries, across the world, are launching varieties of sparkling wines through their brands in a bid to stay ahead of the competition and garner and sustain consumer interest. The sparkling wine segment is fragmented with the presence of several producers, wineries, and distributors. Additionally, new packaging offerings like cans and minis have made sparklers more viable as an every-day drink. Therefore, sparkling wine is becoming food-friendly at restaurants, bars, and households. Champagne brands, such as Veuve Clicquot and Mot & Chandon lead the sparkling wine segment, in terms of the retail value of both domestic and import trade.

Increasing Wine Consumption in the Asia Pacific

Asia-Pacific is leading in the demand for wine, with China dominating the market in the region. Australia is second in the consumption of wine in Asia-Pacific, followed by Japan. India is the fastest-growing country in terms of wine consumption and registered a growth rate of 7.3%. Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam are the other potential wine-consuming markets in Asia-Pacific. Hong Kong has no import tax for wine, which is a driving factor for the market. China is one of the leading markets for red wine consumption, giving tough competition to France and Italy. Notably, the consumption of red wine is more of a tradition in China, as the color red is considered lucky in the country. Brazil and Argentina are other key countries, reflecting the future growth prospects in the wine market. The two nations are majorly driven by an expanding middle class, coupled with marketing campaigns run by major importers, such as Expand Importadora and Interfood Importao, which are aiming to promote the culture of wine drinking, particularly in the case of Brazil.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152093/wine-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=46&Source=MW

Regions are covered By Wine Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of the Wine Market

-Changing Wine market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current, and projected Wine market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Wine Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Wine market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food, and beverages, water, advanced materials, and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]