Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T Inc

Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 145.99 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 98.9% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 25% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592758/voice-over-5g-vo5g-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=PD

Top Leading Companies of Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation and others.

Regional Outlook of Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– In April 2019, a Spanish carrier, Orange Spain, and ZTE completed their voice and data call over a standalone 5G network in Europe with 5G New R In April 2019, a Spanish carrier, Orange Spain, and ZTE completed their voice and data call over a standalone 5G network in Europe, with 5G New Radio base station, 5G core network, and test devices. They achieved speeds of 876 Mbps for a single-user handset and 3.2 Gbps for 12 handsets, simultaneously. Furthermore, in May 2019, Huawei completed its VoNR call, which was made using Huawei Mate 20X 5G phones, representing a 5G standalone (SA) network.

– In December 2019, Ericsson realized the viability of standalone 5G, following its successful VoNR interoperability test along with MediaTek. The test used solutions from Ericsson and MediaTek’s commercial Dimensity 1000 chipset, deployed over a 3.5 GHz TDD band. Whereas, operators, like Verizon, stated their plans to gradually shift to standalone (SA NR) mode, where 4G core infrastructure reliance is absent, by 2020.

Key Market Trends:

5G Commercialization is Driving the Market Studied

– In 2019, Nokia made the world’s first commercially deployed, live, cloud-based 5G radio access network in North America.

– In August 2017, Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Festo, to jointly explore the 5G network application in the manufacturing industry and to promote the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry with the 5G network slicing technology. This MoU was mainly based on 5G cloud robotics to test the Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) concept, which is also a part of offering voice-based services in smart factories.

– In August 2019, Samsung Electronics and SK Telecom demonstrated the use of 5G technology for enhancing live motor racing experiences, with the help of Samsung’s end-to-end 5G mmWave solutions, including 5G New Radio (NR) base stations. The same equipment has been in commercial operation in the United States since the first half of 2019. The companies used the live video streaming capability to broadcast multiple views of the race in real-time over T Live Caster 5G, SK Telecom’s live broadcasting solution.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592758/voice-over-5g-vo5g-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=PD

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.