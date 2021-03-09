Virtual Data Room Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Virtual data room serves as a repository for data that is hosted online and used for sharing of information over a secured connection, which is critical and confidential and cannot be shared with a third party. Many organizations across the global are using virtual data room for sharing critical information of businesses with external users. In addition, virtual data room stores documents in an electronic format, which can be accessed from a central server through a strong internet connection. Moreover, many organizations are adopting virtual data room, as it acts as a safe and reliable way for exchanging legal documents with stakeholders.

Increase in volume of business data resulting from different mergers and acquisitions done by companies and various data privacy regulations imposed by government drive the growth of the global virtual data room market. In addition, surge in data traffic in various organizations and lack of security provided to different data centers are the major factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in need for intellectual property and risk management fuels the growth of the market. However, rise in risk of various cyber security issues in virtual data room hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in adoption among SMEs and focus various organizations in deal room solutions are expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in future.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR644

The global virtual data room market is segmented into component, deployment model, organization size, business function, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. Depending on deployment model, it is segregated into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In terms of business function, it is classified into marketing & sales, legal, finance, and workforce management. As per industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, construction, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market Brainloop AG, Caplinked Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Drooms GmbH, Ethos data, Firmex Corporation, Intralinks Holdings Inc., Merrill Corporation Ltd., shareVault, and Vault Rooms Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global virtual data roommarket along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global virtual data roommarket from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Mode

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Business Function

– Marketing & Sales

– Legal

– Finance

– Workforce Management

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Retail & E-commerce

– Energy & Utilities

– Healthcare

– IT & Telecom

– Construction & Real Estate

– Other

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR644

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Brainloop AG

– Caplinked Inc.

– Citrix Systems Inc.

– Drooms GmbH

– Ethos data

– Firmex Corporation

– Intralinks Holdings Inc.

– Merrill Corporation Ltd

– ShareVault

– Vault Rooms Inc.