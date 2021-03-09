Vehicle Ignition Coil Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Vehicle ignition coil is a low current high voltage transformer with the ability to convert vehicle’s 12 Volt power supply into the 25-30,000 volts which is generally required to jump the gap of the spark plug, which in turn helps in instigating combustion. When damaged, the ignition coils are always replaced in complete sets.

Automotive ignition coil, also known as spark coils, in a vehicle is an induction coil responsible for producing an electric spark that ignites the air and gasoline mixture in compression chamber, which helps in the vehicle movement. These coils help in smooth and efficient operation of the engine. Few coils include an internal resistor, while others depend on an external resistor to limit the current flow in the ignition coil. Earlier, every ignition coil system required mechanical contact breaker points and a capacitor (condenser) but now electronic ignition systems use a power transistor to provide pulses to the ignition coil. This has influenced the Vehicle ignition coil market.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global vehicle ignition coil market in 2018, whereas japan is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia pacific during the forecast period.

The vehicle ignition coil market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is classified into coil-on plugs, distributor based ignition coils, distributor-less, and others. According to vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as BorgWarner, Denso, Diamond Electric Mfg. Corp, Federal-Mogul, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hitachi automotive, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NGK Spark Plug, Robert Bosch, and Valeo SA are also provided in this report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Coil-on-plugs

– Distributor-based ignition coils

– Distributor-less

– Others

By Vehicle Type

o passenger car

o LCV

o HCV

By Distribution Channel

o OEM

o Aftermarket

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa