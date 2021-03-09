Uveitis Treatment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global uveitis treatment market was valued at $478 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $687 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Uveitis is the inflammation of the middle layer of tissue in the eye wall uvea that consists of the iris, choroid, and ciliary body. Different forms of drug such as cycloplegic agents, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial drugs, immunotherapy & targeted therapies, and others are used in the treatment of uveitis. Different types of uveitis include anterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, posterior uveitis, and panuveitis. The most common type of uveitis is an inflammation of iris called iritis or anterior uveitis. Uveitis can be serious, leading to permanent vision loss.

The uveitis treatment market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of uveitis, rise in popularity of advanced therapeutics, and wide availability of drugs. In addition, early detection of the disease and surge in R&D activities to developed ideal therapeutics further fuel the market growth. However, unknown etiology and pathophysiology of uveitis and adverse effects associated with the treatment therapeutics may hamper the market growth.

The global uveitis treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug class, the market is classified into anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial drugs, immunotherapy & targeted therapies, and others. Disease type such as anterior uveitis, posterior uveitis, intermediate uveitis, and panuveitis are covered in the report. According to distribution channel, the market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Class

– Anti-inflammatory

– Antimicrobial Drugs

– Immunotherapy & Targeted Therapies

– Others

Disease Type

– Anterior Uveitis

– Posterior Uveitis

– Intermediate Uveitis

– Panuveitis

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

– Online Providers

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– AbbVie Inc.

– Alimera Sciences, Inc.

– Allergan Plc.

– Amgen Inc.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Incorporated)

– Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

– EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Mylan N.V.

– Novartis AG

– Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

– Aciont Inc.