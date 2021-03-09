United States Pet Food Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the United States Pet Food market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of United States Pet Food market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for the United States Pet Food investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the United States Pet Food Market

Mars, Nestle Purina, J.M. Smucker, Colgate-Palmolive, Diamond Pet Foods, General Mills, Heristo, Unicharm, Spectrum Brands, Agrolimen, Nisshin Pet Food, Total Alimentos, Ramical, MoonShine, Big Time, Yantai China Pet Foods, Gambol, Inspired Pet Nutrition, Thai Union, among others.

The market for pet food in the United States is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Market Overview:

Being the largest pet food market in North America, the United States pet food market growth is attributed to the increase in pet ownership. The recent rise of pet humanization wherein pets are treated with increased care and hygiene is proving to be a major driver for the market and is leading to major changes in product packing and resourcing of ethically viable products. The development of private label stores focusing on unique and locally sourced products to increase their overall appeal and the increasing density of nuclear families are the other major drivers of the market. The increase in penetration of the e-commerce sector is proving to be a major opportunity for low-cost marketing for the innovative and novel product line developed by these emerging companies.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on United States Pet Food Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152363/united-states-pet-food-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=MW

Market Insights:

Pet Humanization Is Driving The Market

Being the largest pet food market in North America, the United States pet food market growth is attributed to the increase in pet ownership. According to the 2018 National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 68% of United States households (about 85 million families) own a pet. The expenditure on pets in the country increased from 41.2% in 2007 to 69.4% in 2018, out of which the money spent on pet food occupied over 40-45%. Quality ingredients are of the utmost importance for American pet owners. With the increase in concern for pet health, the demand for pet food products is expected to have a high growth potential. Hence the increasing pet humanization in the country promotes the need for quality pet food.

Export Of Pet Food Is Driving The Market

According to the International Trade Centre, the total United States Petfood export in 2018, reached USD 1,467,249 thousand up from USD 1,315,328 thousand in 2016. Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, and China are the major pet food-importing markets. In 2018, Canada imported USD 683,806 thousand in pet food from its southern neighbor. Thus, Canada is the top destination for the United States pet food by a long shot. That value increased to USD 799,955 thousand in 2019. A break down in tariff-free international trade would likely hit the pet food industry, especially considering that Canada and Mexico are two of the top three export markets for the United States pet food. Since NAFTA came into effect, United States pet food exports to Mexico and Canada have increased by 184%, compared to 129% in the rest of the world. Mexico and Canada now account for 50% of total the United States pet food exports.

Competitive Landscape

The United States pet food markets are characterized by their high level of consolidation, low reliance on imports, and heavy competition; with over 70% of the pet products being manufactured by five companies and over 85% of their domestic need being satisfied by domestic manufacturers.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152363/united-states-pet-food-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=46&Source=MW

Regions are covered By United States Pet Food Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of United States Pet Food Market

-Changing United States Pet Food market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current and projected United States Pet Food market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of United States Pet Food Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Frequently Asked Questions About United States Pet Food market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food, and beverages, water, advanced materials, and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]