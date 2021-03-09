United States Compound Feed Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the United States Compound Feed market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of United States Compound Feed market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for the United States Compound Feed investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the United States Compound Feed Market

Cargill, ADM, New Hope Group, Charoen Pokphand Food, Nutreco, Guangdong Haid Group, Forfarmers, Alltech, Feed One Co., J.D. Heiskell & Co., Kent Nutrition Group, among others.

The United States compound feed market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The United States animal food manufacturing industry strongly depends on the free-trade agreement with Canada and Mexico (North American Free Trade Agreements (NAFTA) implementation), which has allowed exports of feed ingredients, feed, and pet food. This trade agreement, coupled with the growing livestock industry, is driving the market for animal feed. The growing concern about the integrity of feed ingredients sourced from outside the United States has provided a great opportunity for domestic manufacturers to tap into this high-potential market by offering high-quality nutritional ingredients that can be added in animal feed. This has resulted in better animal maintenance, reproduction, growth, and immunity.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on United States Compound Feed Market 2020 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152255/united-states-compound-feed-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=MW

Market Insights:

Increasing Compound Feed Production

According to the AllTech feed survey in 2019, the total feed production in the United States accounted for 214 million metric tons with about 5,715 feed mills. With the increasing per capita income and growing population level, the demand for food crops and cash crops is also estimated to increase globally, along with an increase in food of animal origin, including meat, fish, milk, and eggs. According to resources studied, The country remains the world’s largest animal feed producer and exporter. It is also home to many of the worlds leading animal feed producers. Several feed companies are reviving the previously discontinued investment projects on feed. The ruminant sector holds the major share in the overall feed produced in the country,

Increasing Beef Consumption Is Driving The Market

According to the World Economic Forum, In the United States, the percentage of consumer expenditure on meat products is 6.4% in 2017. Texas has the most beef cows in the United States followed by Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska & South Dakota. As the demand for feed positively correlates with the demand for livestock as meat, rising demand for beef corroborates a potential growth for the market in the future. For instance, according to the World Agriculture report by the United Nations, the global consumption of beef is projected to rise by 69% during the outlook period 2030-2050.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152255/united-states-compound-feed-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=46&Source=MW

Regions are covered By United States Compound Feed Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of United States Compound Feed Market

-Changing United States Compound Feed market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

-Historical, current and projected United States Compound Feed market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of United States Compound Feed Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Frequently Asked Questions About the United States Compound Feed market:

– What are the recent developments and government policies?

– Why might we forecast a downturn in a particular economy next year?

– Why do we say the currency is set to appreciate?

– What countries and sectors offer the highest potential?

– Where are the greatest dangers?

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food, and beverages, water, advanced materials, and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]