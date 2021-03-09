United Kingdom Freight and Logistics Market 2021 Precise Outlook -DPD, DHL, UPS, Wincanton PLC, Kuehne + Nagel International AG

The report titled “United Kingdom Freight and Logistics Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The United Kingdom Freight and Logistics market is expected to register a CAGR of around 7%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global United Kingdom Freight and Logistics Market: –DPD, DHL, UPS, Wincanton PLC, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, BulkHaul, XPO Logistics, Hermes, Turners (Soham) Limited, Fedex Uk, Maritime Transport, Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC, DSV Group, Clipper Logistics Group, Palletways, Allport Cargo Services, ACS, Great Bear Distribution, Gist Ltd, W H Malcolm Ltd

Market Overview:

Logistics is a sector traditionally defined by big-box warehouses in cheap, out-of-town locations, but developers focus is shifting to more densely populated areas where under-supply and a lack of available land are typical. The United Kingdom benefits from an open market, where economic operators have long traded with neighboring countries, first and foremost Germany, the Netherlands, and France.

According to industry sources, Brexit is going to have a significant impact on the international road freight transport market. As per the current situation, the UK haulers would not be allowed for cabotage transport in the EU from January 2021, and the EU haulers are not going to be allowed for cabotage transport in the United Kingdom.

Key Market Trends

E-Commerce Market to Drive Growth in the Sector

The logistics sector is restless, seeing the growing demand for logistics services generated by the boom and evolution of e-commerce. The United Kingdom (UK) has the most advanced e-commerce market in Europe. According to the most recent figures from the Office of National Statistics (UK), the country’s e-commerce revenue in 2019 amounted to USD 82.4 billion, an increase of 7.7 % when compared to 2018.

The total value of the UK B2C e-commerce market is calculated to be around USD 248.88 billion and has grown at 11% Y-o-Y between 2018 and 2019. E-commerce currently accounts for 19% of total retail spending. The fastest growing online shopping categories are food and personal care, furniture and appliances, and fashion and beauty.

The United Kingdom’s continued leading role in online retail is causing the logistics and transport sectors to rethink their models to ensure future growth. Consumer demands for flexible deliveries have increased, which provides retailers and the logistics sector the challenge to achieve the required level of flexibility.

In 2019, UK has almost 90.5% of its total population using the internet services which is only expected to rise during the forecast period driving the business in e-commerce. On sectoral basis, wholesale and manufacturing were the two biggest industry sectors that generated the highest e-commerce sales in the same year. Fashion is the largest segment based on revenue generated in the year 2019 with a share of 33.7%.

Road Freight Transport Holds the Major Share in Freight Transport

Around 89% of all goods transported by land in Great Britain are moved directly by road, and 98% of all food and agricultural products in Great Britain are transported by road freight. Approximately 98% of all consumer products and machinery in Great Britain are transported by road freight.

Domestic road freight activity is on a positive trend. It is observed that the number of journeys to storage hubs increased by 16%, and the number of journeys to the distribution centers increased by 17% in 2018.

The road freight transport operates the most extensive transport network of all the freight modes, which provides flexibility and convenience of door-to-door delivery and supports the growing e-commerce. Road freight transport occupies a major share in the inland freight transport, with around 90% followed by rail

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global United Kingdom Freight and Logistics market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

United Kingdom Freight and Logistics Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

