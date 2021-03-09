Tumblers Market Current & Future Trends Along with Upcoming Opportunities By 2026
Increasing outdoor recreational activities and growing demand for attractive drink ware have created high demand for tumblers, due to which the use of tumblers as a promotional tool has become increasingly common. Growing demand for personal and corporate gifts with customized messages, logos, and prints is identified to be among the prominent factors propelling the demand for tumblers.
The demand for tumblers has increased in the last decade, creating an absolute need for customization. Manufacturers have come up with various innovations such as double-walled vacuum insulation technology and use of high grade stainless steel. Increasing consumption of premium coated drink ware with lids is one of the prime factors that is currently driving the tumblers market. Established players have expanded their production capabilities as well as their geographical reach to consolidate their position.
Drivers & Restraints:
One of the key factors which are expected to play a pivotal role in pushing the demand for tumblers is the demographic outlook of the country/region. It has been observed that participation in recreational activities varies greatly among regions and age groups. Also, after every couple of decades, there is a distinct change in lifestyle. Many emerging economies such as India and Brazil have witnessed extensive growth in employment in the past few years, which has led to an increase in disposable income. One of the ways that has affected the lifestyle of the working population in these countries is, a growth in participation in recreational activities.
The same has had a direct impact on the growth of the tumblers market. In developed countries such as the USA, Canada, and countries in the Europe region, participation in sports is highly encouraged and practiced, thereby contributing significantly to the growth of the global tumblers market. The global push for making the shift towards reusable products and packaging solutions has led to an increasing preference for tumblers and related products.
Globally, on the basis of product type, tumblers market is segmented into steel tumblers, plastic tumblers, and glass tumblers. Steel tumblers segment accounts for the largest market share of tumblers market of because of growth in the technological advancements to overcome the existing challenges. On the basis of capacity, tumblers market is segmented as up to 12 oz, 12 to 20 oz, 20 to 30 oz, and above 30 oz; among which 12 to 20 oz segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the basis of sales channel, the tumblers market is segmented into hyper/super market, convenience stores, and online sales. However, convenience stores segment dominates the market of global tumblers market.
The APAC region is estimated to account for the largest share in tumblers market due to increasing disposable income in this region. The MEA region is estimated to contribute small but rapidly growing market share in tumblers market. Growth in tumblers market in Latin America region is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.
A few of the key players in the global tumblers market include Tupperware Brands Corporation, Pelican Products, Inc., CamelBak Products, LLC, Can’t Live Without It, LLC (S’well Bottle), Thermos, LLC, Evans Manufacturing, Inc., Hydro Flask, Ee-Lian Enterprise (M) Sdn. Bhd., Cool Gear International, LLC, Klean Kanteen, Inc., Yeti Coolers, LLC, O2COOL, LLC, Bubba Brands, Inc., and Lock&Lock Co., Ltd.
Improving Innovation and Changing Taste of Consumers will Boost Tumblers Market
The advent of latest tumblers in terms of technologically advancements such as vacuum tumblers is likely to drive the global tumblers market in the coming years. Changing taste and improving innovation is pushing individuals towards helpful items. As more individuals follow the consistently moving way of thinking, the requirement for tumblers that don’t spill is expanding in the worldwide tumbler market. Hence, it should not shock anyone that makes are continually attempting to deliver better than ever items in the market, for example, the vacuum tumblers with two fold dividers that save drinks at their expected temperatures for longer timeframe.
The global tumblers market is categorized on the basis of product type, capacity, sales channel, and regions. In terms of product, the market is grouped into steel tumblers, plastic tumblers, and glass tumblers. Based on capacity, the market is classified into upto 12 oz, 12 to 20 oz, 20 to 30 oz, above 30 oz. With respect to sales channel, the market is grouped into hyper, super market, convenience stores, and online sales. Some of the notable companies functioning in the global market for tumblers include Lock&Lock Co. Ltd., Cool Gear International, cAMELbACK Products, Tupperware Brands Corporation, and others.
Change in way of life and buyer taste in the locale will lead the Asia Pacific (APAC) district to have the biggest offer. Creating economies like India have seen an ascent in business and an expansion in pay over the most recent couple of years. There is another factor that would help this market – prospering drink industry and an expanded interest for engaging bundling. This has prompted a move in way of life, including outside sporting exercises that guarantee to support the tumbler market. On the other side, the market in the Middle East and Africa is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years, along with Latin America.
