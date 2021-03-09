Trauma Products Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global trauma products market was valued at $6,613million in 2018, and is estimated to reach at $10,418 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Trauma is defined as a physical injury, which requires immediate medical treatment. Traumatic injuries are a result of different types of blunt and burn mechanisms, which include motor vehicle collisions, sports injuries, natural disasters falls, and other physical injuries occurring at home. Trauma products are innovative instruments, implants, and technologies that turn the vagueness of trauma into the confidence of an optimal outcome for patients with musculoskeletal injuries. Moreover, these products are used to treat injuries such as brain tumors, hematomas, hydrocephalus, infections, and skull fractures.

The growth of the global trauma products market is driven by rise in prevalence of orthopedic injuries or diseases and rapid increase in geriatric population. In addition, rise in number of patients suffering from joint disorders such as osteoarthritis & rheumatoid arthritis, technological innovations in trauma products industry, adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and increase in patient awareness among toward the benefits of advanced trauma devices supplement the market growth. Moreover, rise healthcare expenditure and increase in demand for advanced trauma products are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. However, complexity in using trauma products for treatment of injuries and stringent government policies towards trauma devices are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The global trauma products market is segmented into product, surgical site, end user, and region. By product, the market is categorized into internal fixators, external fixators, and other trauma products. The internal fixators segment is further divided into plates, screws, nails, and other internal fixators. The external fixators segment is subsegmented into unilateral & bilateral external fixators, circular fixators, and hybrid fixators. According to surgical site, the market is bifurcated into upper extremities and lower extremities. The upper extremities segment is further divided into hand & wrist, shoulder, and elbow. The lower extremities segment is subdivided into hip & pelvic, foot & ankle, knee, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segregated into hospitals & trauma centers and ambulatory surgery center. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Internal Fixators

o Plates

o Screws

o Nails

o Other Internal Fixators

– External Fixators

o Unilateral & Bilateral External Fixators

o Circular Fixators

o Hybrid Fixators

– Other Trauma Products

By Surgical Site

– Upper Extremities

o Hand and Wrist

o Shoulder

o Elbow

– Lower Extremities

o Hip and Pelvic

o Foot and Ankle

o Knee

o Others

By End User

– Hospitals and Trauma Centers

– Ambulatory Surgery Center

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

– Accumed LLC

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Colfax Corporation (DJO)

– Globus Medical, Inc.

– Johnsons

– Medtronic PLC

– Nuvasive Inc

– Smith & Nephew

– Stryker

– Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

– Integra Lifesciences Corporation

– Cardinal Health

– Double Medical Inc.