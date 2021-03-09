Transmission Control System Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The major function of a transmission control system is calculating the right place and time for changing the current gear of a vehicle to provide smooth and efficient drivingexperience. Apart from this function, this system also sends on board diagnosis signals to vehicle’s computer in case if any malfunction is detected in transmission. Failure to change gears, stalling between gear changes, and failure in transmission downshifting are some of the problems of the system that occur often.

The market is anticipated to witness a significant growth during theforecast period, owing to the growth intrend of autonomous vehicles.

The global transmission control system market is segmented on the basis of installation, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of installation, it is divided into integrated and stand-alone. By vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the Transmission Control System market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch, BorgWarner, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Dana Limited, Infineon Technologies, Eaton, Allison Transmission Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen, and others.

By Installation

o Integrated

o Stand alone

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Vehicle

o Commercial Vehicle

o Electric vehicle

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

o Allison Transmission Inc.

o Borgwarner Inc.

o Continental AG

o Delphi Technologies

o DENSO Corporation

o Dana Limited

o EATON

o Infineon Technologies AG

o Robert Bosch GMBH

o ZF Friedrichshafen AG