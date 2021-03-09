Trade Credit Insurance Market Thriving at a Tremendous Growth | American International Group, Inc., Aon plc, Atradius N.V., Coface, Credendo

Trade Credit Insurance Market By Component (Products and Services), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Small Enterprises), Application (Domestic and International), Coverage (Whole Turnover Coverage and Single Buyer Coverage), and Industry Vertical (Food & Beverages, IT & Telecom, Metals & Mining, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Trade Credit Insurance market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Trade Credit Insurance market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis

“Trade Credit Insurance Market By Component, Enterprise Size, Application, Coverage, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”, The global trade credit insurance market size was valued at $9.39 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $18.14 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Trade credit insurance helps in paying off an outstanding debt across several events of the policy holder’s death, disability, termination of employment, and others. By providing protection against customer insolvency, credit insurance helps in protecting the companies against customer defaults. Credit life insurance, credit disability insurance, credit involuntary unemployment insurance, credit property insurance, and trade credit insurance are the major credit insurances available in the market.

Factors, such as rapid expansion of new geographic markets, increasing commercial threat to the trade, and numerous benefits provided by core banking solutions, are propelling the trade credit insurance market growth. In addition, surge in small & medium enterprises globally and untapped potential of emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the trade credit insurance solution providers in the coming years.

On the basis of coverages, the whole turnover coverage dominated the market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that whole turnover trade credit insurance policy covers multiple risks across several industry verticals. Moreover, it provides protection up to an agreed percentage of any losses incurred against late payment or the failure to pay by its buyers. This is a major growth factor for whole turnover coverage in market.

By region, the global trade credit insurance market was dominated by Europe in 2019, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Attributed to increased awareness of trade credit insurance among small & medium enterprises and presence of major lending companies that offer trade credit insurance services are the major factors that influence the growth of the market in this region.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as several large & small sized enterprises are adopting trade credit insurance to protect finances of business and increasing expansion of goods & services in the region.

The trade credit insurance industry has experienced significant impact on revenue, owing to massive change in global trade, which has significantly accelerated the financial crisis among businesses. Therefore, to mitigate uncertainties and protect businesses from huge debt, companies across several industry verticals are largely adopting trade credit insurance in the market. Moreover, rise in demand for trade and increasing global trade resulted in significant revenue growth for trade credit insurance providers globally.

Key Findings of the Study

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment led the trade credit insurance industry, in terms of revenue in 2019.

By coverages, the whole turnover coverage segment accounted for the highest trade credit insurance market share in 2019.

By region, Europe generated the highest revenue in 2019.

The key players profiled in the trade credit insurance market analysis are American International Group, Inc., Aon plc, Atradius N.V., Coface, Credendo, EULER HERMES, Export Development Canada, QBE Insurance (Australia) Ltd., SINOSURE, and Zurich. These key players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Trade Credit Insurance Market

Market Segmentation: Trade Credit Insurance Market By Component (Products and Services), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Small Enterprises), Application (Domestic and International), Coverage (Whole Turnover Coverage and Single Buyer Coverage), and Industry Vertical (Food & Beverages, IT & Telecom, Metals & Mining, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027 Regional Scope: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as R&D plans, M&A completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.

Key Market Features in COVID-19 Outbreak:

The report highlights market features, including revenue, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, supply & demand, cost bench-marking, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Market Highlights & Approach

The report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Points Covered in Trade Credit Insurance Market Report:

