The Latest Global Respiratory Polygraphs Market 2020 | Growth Drivers Challenges, Trends and Industry Dynamics, Forecast 2026

Respiratory polygraph is used in diagnosis of sleep-disordered breathing in heart failure. Sleep related respiratory disorders are common among people in the recent years. These disorders can be treated and diagnosed by using various devices. Respiratory polygraph is one of the advanced device in order to diagnose the patients with sleep apnea more effectively as compare to conventional diagnostic device. The demand for the respiratory polygraph is increasing due to the availability of RP reimbursement by health insurance companies worldwide. Increasing cases of obstructive sleep apnea is ultimately increasing the demand for diagnosis and treatment and hence will fuel the market substantially.

By Type

Automatic Home Respiratory Polygraphy

Manual Home Respiratory Polygraphy

By Application

Sleep Apnea

COPD

Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome (OHS)

By End-User

Hospitals

ACSs

Other

Competitive Analysis

Global respiratory polygraph market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart electric meter market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global respiratory polygraphs market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., SIBELMED, SOMNOmedics GmbH, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., custo med GmbH, Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Nox Medicaland, Medicaid System, Lafayette Instrument Company among others.

