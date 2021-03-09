The Latest Global Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market Development Industry Trends Key Driven Factors Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global hospital-treated gram-negative infections market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the continuous research and development of various pharmaceutical organizations.

Patients suffering from gram negative infections are known to have high fever, lack of appetite, nausea and in some extreme cases even seizures. Their treatment and removal is achieved with the help of combination of different therapeutics and systems inclusive of regular controlled dosage of anti-microbials with anti-biotics.

Market Drivers

Increasing rate and prevalence of antibiotic resistance is expected to boost the growth of the market

Lack of effectiveness in treating of these anti-microbial infections with the help of traditional therapeutics is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing mortality rate caused by anti-microbial resistance is giving rise to better therapeutic solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Hospital-Treated Gram-Negative Infections Market

By Therapy

Cephalosporin, Aminoglycoside

Ampicillin/Sulbactam, Carbapenem, Colistin or Rifampin

Aminoglycoside, Carbapenem, Colistin, Fosfomycin, Rifampin, or Tigecycline

Ceftolozane/Tazobactam

Ceftazidime/Avibactam

Others

By Indication

NP

cSSSIs/SSIs

BSIs

cIAIs

UTIs

By Pathogen Type

Klebsiella

Acinetobacter

Coli

Cepacia

Pseudomonas

Serratia

Enterobacter

Others

By Application

Hospitals

Labs

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hospital-treated gram-negative infections market are Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Istituto Lusofarmaco D’Italia S.p.A.; Adelco; Achaogen, Inc.; ALLERGAN; MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.; Polyphor Ltd.; Shionogi Inc.; Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals; Spero Therapeutics; AiCuris GmbH & Co. KG; Allecra Therapeutics; SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS PLC; Curza; Boston Pharmaceuticals and Nabriva Therapeutics plc among others.

