The Latest Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Rapid Growth, Competition Outlook and Future Scope 2026

Global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.51 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased awareness about hereditary angioedema in various regions.

Global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.51 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased awareness about hereditary angioedema in various regions.

Market Definition: Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market

Hereditary angioedema is a rare genetic disorder. The common symptoms of the disease are repeated incidents of severe swelling limbs, intestinal tract, face, and airway. This disease is categorized into three categories: Type I HAE, Type II HAE, Type III HAE. As per NIH Organization report, hereditary angioedema affects almost 1 in 50,000 people. The prevalence rate of Type I is more, which represents almost 85% of cases, the prevalence of Type II is 15% of, and the incidence of Type III is very rare.

Market Drivers:

Favourable reimbursement policies is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing cases of the hereditary angioedema in various regions globally is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing awareness about diagnosis and treatment of hereditary angioedema is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing focus on developing novel therapeutics is expected to drive the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market

By Type

Type I HAE

Type II HAE

Type III HAE

By Drug Class

C-1 Esterase Inhibitors Cinryze Berinert Ruconest

Bradykynin B2 Receptor Antagonist

Kallikrein Inhibitors

Others

By Application

Prophylaxis

Treatment

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable IV Subcutaneous



By End-User

Home Healthcare

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Shire plc (A subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited) received FDA approval for its Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo). This is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor (monoclonal antibody). This drug is used in the treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks. This will help the company to create a strong product portfolio

In June 2017, CSL Behring received FDA approval for its Haegarda. This is a C1 esterase inhibitor. This is a low-volume subcutaneous (SC) C1-esterase inhibitor (C1-INH) replacement therapy used in the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. This will help in the expansion of the company’s product portfolio

Competitive Analysis

Global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hereditary angioedema therapeutic market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; CSL Limited; BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.; Pharming Group N.V.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals; Novartis AG; CENTOGENE AG; Sanofi; KalVista Pharmaceuticals among others.

