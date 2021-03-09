The Latest Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market Rapid Growth, Competition Outlook and Future Scope 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.
Global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.51 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased awareness about hereditary angioedema in various regions.
Market Definition: Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market
Hereditary angioedema is a rare genetic disorder. The common symptoms of the disease are repeated incidents of severe swelling limbs, intestinal tract, face, and airway. This disease is categorized into three categories: Type I HAE, Type II HAE, Type III HAE. As per NIH Organization report, hereditary angioedema affects almost 1 in 50,000 people. The prevalence rate of Type I is more, which represents almost 85% of cases, the prevalence of Type II is 15% of, and the incidence of Type III is very rare.
Market Drivers:
- Favourable reimbursement policies is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing cases of the hereditary angioedema in various regions globally is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing awareness about diagnosis and treatment of hereditary angioedema is also expected to boost the growth of the market
- Increasing focus on developing novel therapeutics is expected to drive the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutic Market
By Type
- Type I HAE
- Type II HAE
- Type III HAE
By Drug Class
- C-1 Esterase Inhibitors
- Cinryze
- Berinert
- Ruconest
- Bradykynin B2 Receptor Antagonist
- Kallikrein Inhibitors
- Others
By Application
- Prophylaxis
- Treatment
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- IV
- Subcutaneous
By End-User
- Home Healthcare
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2018, Shire plc (A subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited) received FDA approval for its Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo). This is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor (monoclonal antibody). This drug is used in the treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks. This will help the company to create a strong product portfolio
- In June 2017, CSL Behring received FDA approval for its Haegarda. This is a C1 esterase inhibitor. This is a low-volume subcutaneous (SC) C1-esterase inhibitor (C1-INH) replacement therapy used in the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. This will help in the expansion of the company’s product portfolio
Competitive Analysis
Global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hereditary angioedema therapeutic market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hereditary angioedema therapeutic market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; CSL Limited; BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.; Pharming Group N.V.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals; Novartis AG; CENTOGENE AG; Sanofi; KalVista Pharmaceuticals among others.
