The Latest Global Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market Popular Trends & Technological Advancements To Watch Out For Near Future with COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global dental imaging (X-Ray) market is registering a healthy CAGR of 10.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing dental diseases and surging demand for dental digital X-rays in oral disease treatments.

Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the dental imaging (X-Ray) market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to increasing demand for dental digital X-rays in oral disease treatments, increasing concern associated with oral care, technological advancement in dental imaging and rising ageing population.

Now the question is which are the regions that dental imaging (X-Ray) market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted market leaders to target North America developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Scope of the Dental Imaging (X-Ray) Market

Dental Imaging (X-Ray) on the basis of countries is segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of the dental imaging (X-Ray) market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into digital x-ray, analog x-ray, dental CBCT, intraoral cameras and dental optic imaging. Type segment of the market is divided into intraoral x-rays, extraoral x-rays and hybrid x-ray systems. The application segment of the market is divided into medical, cosmetic, forensic, diagnostics, surgery, research, and therapeutic. Based on end- users, the market is divided into dental clinics, dental laboratories, dental academic and research institutes, forensic laboratories, hospitals and others.

Dental imaging is a technique which is usually performed by the dentists so they can check the oral health of the patients. These imaging usually capture the images of the interior of the gums and teeth. The main aim of the dental imaging is to help the dentists to identify problems such as tooth decay, cavities, and other. These devices include a small camera to attain the oral cavity’s inner corners and a visual picture screen. Some of the common products of the dental imaging are digital X- ray, dental CBCT, dental optic imaging, intraoral camera, analog X- ray and others.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Danaher

Carestream Health

Dentsply Sirona

PLANMECA OY

Midmark Corporation

Vatech

The Yoshida Dental MFG. CO., LTD

Flow Dental

KaVo Kerr

Cefla s.c.

Masterlink, LLC.

Owandy Radiology

FONA Dental, s.r.o.

Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd.

LargeV Instrument

Trident SRL

Video Dental

DRR DENTAL SE

3Shape A/S

Denterprise International

