The Effects of the COVID-19 Outbreak On Super Pulse Capacitor Market

Super Pulse Capacitors: Introduction

Super pulse capacitors are high-current discharge devices that operate within the operational temperature range of −40°C to 85°C

Super pulse capacitors use nano-particle carbon electrodes, unique current collectors, and proton-conducting polymer separators in order to deliver low equivalent series resistance (ESR) and low capacitance loss

Super capacitors offer high equivalent series resistance (ESR) and high capacitance loss when used in pulse power applications. In such applications, newly designed super pulse capacitors are used, as they provide low capacitance loss and low ESR, owing to their design.

Also, in smart gas metering systems, super pulse capacitors are used to energize the readout of smart meters, as safety valves make the device explosion proof

Moreover, super pulse capacitors are ideal for use in several applications including GSM and GPRS wireless communications, automatic meter readers, remote valve actuations, and bridging battery chatters

Key Drivers of Global Super Pulse Capacitor Market

The global super pulse capacitor market witnesses significant growth, owing to rising adoption of super pulse capacitors with the design styles of graphene and carbon nanotube

Also, rising demand for eco-friendly technologies and stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions are estimated to boost the global super pulse capacitor market during the forecast period

Moreover, systems designed for short-term operation and long stand-by mode require high energy impulse immediately after wakeup. These requirements are often fulfilled by designing systems with super pulse capacitors. Thus, the demand for super pulse capacitors has risen significantly in the recent years. Furthermore, high storage capacity and power-providing capability of super pulse capacitors are eliminating the need for use of extra storage devices in application systems.

However, high costs of super pulse capacitors are hampering the global super pulse capacitor market

Carbon Nanotube Segment to Witness Significant Growth

Use of super pulse capacitors with the design style of carbon nanotube for electricity generation provides lower carbon emissions compared to conventional capacitors

Thus, the demand for super pulse capacitors with the design style of carbon nanotube is likely to rise significantly during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Super Pulse Capacitor Market