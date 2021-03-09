Stucco Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global Stucco market was valued at $10.7 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $15.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Stucco, also called as render or plaster, is a material used in construction activities that is made of sand, cement, lime, and water. Stucco provides advantages such as high strength, prolonged durability, and ability to combat moisture. Another key advantage of using stucco is that it requires less maintenance, thus acting as an ideal option in the construction industry.

Development of the construction industry in the emerging countries such as India and China is boosting demand for stucco. Stucco is used as a decorative coating for walls and ceilings, and as a sculptural and artistic material in architecture. Hence, with growing construction activities, the demand for stucco is expected to increase. However, strong competition among manufacturers and fluctuation in prices of raw materials are the factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the global. On the contrary, factors such as increase in investment in new technologies for stucco preparing machinery and rise in construction activities to cater to the need of growing population are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global stucco market is segmented into construction activity, product, insulation type, end use, and region. Depending on construction activity, the market is classified into new and renovation construction. By product, it is segregated into traditional three-coat stucco, exterior insulating & finish systems, and newer-one coat stucco. As per insulation type, it is fragmented into insulated siding and non-insulated siding. According to end use, it is bifurcated into residential and nonresidential. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operation in the global stucco market include BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Fosroc International Ltd., Mapei S.p.A., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., General Electric (GE), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., and Heidelberg. These companies have adopted various strategies such as product launch, R&D, acquisition, merger, product development, and partnership to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, Mapei planned for expansion of its facilities in the UAE. This business expansion helped Mapei to reinforce its presence in the Middle East market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current stucco market trends and future scenario of the Stucco market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution in the stucco market analysis at the regional and country-level market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and stucco market opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Construction Activity

– New

– Renovation

By Product

– Traditional Three-coat Stucco

– Exterior insulating & Finish Systems

– Newer-one Coat Stucco

By Insulation Type

– Insulated Siding

– Non-insulated Siding

By End-Use

– Residential

– Nonresidential

By Region

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Turkey

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Key Players

– BASF SE

– RPM International Inc.

– Sika AG

– Fosroc International Ltd.

– Mapei S.p.A.

– GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

– General Electric (GE)

– CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

– Heidelberg

– The Dow Chemical Company