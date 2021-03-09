Stevia Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Stevia is a natural sweetener with low or no calorie, low glycemic index, and is non-cariogenic. It is approximately 200 to 300 times sweeterthan table sweeteners. It has wide application in different industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industry.Stevia is becoming one of the popular ingredients & food additives in the food&beverages industry, as it has many astounding properties such as it enhancesflavor, prevents fermentation &discoloration, has high heat resistance, and reduces stickiness in beverages. Thus, it is used to manufacture products such as soft drinks, pickles, pastries, jam, chewing gum, candy, yogurt, and sorbets.

The growth of the stevia market is driven by increase indemand for stevia by diabeticand obese consumers globally. This is attributed to the fact that stevia has low or no calorie, low glycemic index, and is non cariogenic, which helpin management of diabetes and weight.However, the availability of substitutes for stevia such as erythritol, thaumatin, and luo han guo (monk fruit) is expected to hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.On the contrary,increase indemand for natural sweeteners over artificial sweeteners is anticipated to offer immense opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The global stevia market is segmented into form, end user, distribution channel, and region. Depending on form, the market is classified into liquid, powder, and others. By end user, it is divided into food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, retail industry, and others. On the basis of distribution channel,it is categorized into direct channel and indirect channel. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the stevia industry are Archer Daniels Midland Company, BENEO (SUDZUCKER Group), Cargill, Incorporated. Foodchem International Corporation, FRAKEN BIOCHEM CO. LTD, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd, Ingredion Incorporated, PureCircle, Tate & Lyle PLC., and Van Wankum Ingredients.

