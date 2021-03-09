Spain Pet Food Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Spain Pet Food market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Spain Pet Food market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Spain Pet Food investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Spain Pet Food Market

Mars, Nestle Purina, J.M. Smucker, Colgate-Palmolive, Diamond Pet Foods, General Mills, Heristo, Unicharm, Spectrum Brands, Agrolimen, Nisshin Pet Food, Total Alimentos, Ramical, MoonShine, Big Time, Yantai China Pet Foods, Gambol, Inspired Pet Nutrition, Thai Union, among others.

The Spain pet food market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The Humanisation of pets and a significant rise in the number of pet owners are some of the major drivers of the pet food market in Spain. Dog food and cat food segments constitute the major share of Spain pet food market due to their domination in presence and popularity among all the pets in Spain. The demand for natural and organic pet food has been found to be increasing in the last few years and anticipated to continue further in the coming days as pet owners are becoming very conscious about their pet’s health.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Number of Pets Drives the Market

The number of pet owners in Spain has been continuously increasing, fueling the Spain pet food market. The country has more pets than children aged under 15 years. The number of registered dogs, cats, and rabbits in Spain has increased by 40 percent in the past five years. The main reason for such an increase is the social factor and therapeutic effect the animals have on humans. The number of old aged people has been increasing in Spain who lives alone. These old aged people are adopting a pet to overcome their loneliness, boosting the number of pets in the country.

Dog Food Segment Dominates the Market

Dog food is the leading pet segment in the country as dogs are the most popular pets in Spain, Rise in the number of pet dogs and the dog owners is the main reason for the domination of this segment. There are 6.2 million dogs in 2016, which is almost 1 million more than the previous year. According to the European pet food industry federation, 24% of total households in Spain has a dog as their pets in 2018. The dog food market in Spain is completely moving towards premium food, and treats, which are natural and healthy.

