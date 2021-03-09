South America Forage Seed Market 2021 Precise Outlook -AGRIA Corporation, Brettyoung, OSCAR Peman Seeds, Deutsche Saatveredelung AG (DSV)

The report titled “South America Forage Seed Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The South America Forage Seed market is expected to register a CAGR of around 8.8%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Top Companies in the Global South America Forage Seed Market: –AGRIA Corporation, Brettyoung, OSCAR Peman Seeds, Deutsche Saatveredelung AG (DSV), Northstar Seed Ltd, Hancock Farm & Seeds Co., Advanta, Corteva AG, DLF International Seeds, Barenbrug Seeds, Upper Murray Seeds, PGG Wrightson

Market Overview:

Among South American countries, Brazil held the top-most position in terms of the market value, in 2017, with a market share of 61.6%, in the South American market. Uruguay is also emerging as a substantial market for forage seeds. In terms of livestock production, the country is having a great opportunity, which is expected to drive the forage seed sector in the country, as well as in South America, in the future. Increased demand for milk, meat, and proper feed for cattle from the livestock sector is mainly driving the South American forage seed market.

Key Market Trends

Increased Demand for Dairy Products

South America has a relatively low per capita consumption of milk and dairy products. After 2015, the demographic and unprecedented economic recovery boosted the demand for dairy products in the region. The milk production costs in most South American countries are the lowest in the world, which makes the region attractive for sourcing milk in the future. Immense penetration of international dairy companies, like Nestle and Fonterra, is increasing the demand for milk and dairy products. Milk production in South America decreased by 7% in 2016, as compared to 2014. However, owing to the aforementioned factors, the South American dairy market is expected to increase by 25% by 2023, which may drive the forage market. This, in turn, may have an impact on the demand for forage crops and its seeds.

Increased Usage of Cereals

Brazil is the biggest country in South America, which grows cereal forage crops, like rye, oats, triticale, and wheat. Wheat forage consumption has increased in South America over the years. In the rice forage seed, the farmers are shifting toward improved and hybrid seeds, rather than using saved seeds. Sorghum grain and forage had a good expansion in South America in the last two years. Maize is also one of the important cereal forages, and Brazil is the third-largest producer of maize seed, which, when dried, is used as a forage. Major companies leading the South American market for cereal forage are Hancock Farm & Seed Co., Golden Acre Seeds, Northstar Seed Ltd, and Brett Young.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global South America Forage Seed market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

South America Forage Seed Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

