South America Feed Acidifiers Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the South America Feed Acidifiers market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of South America Feed Acidifiers market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for South America Feed Acidifiers investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the South America Feed Acidifiers Market

BASF, Yara International, Kemin Industries, Biomin, Kemira, Perstorp, Novus International, Corbion, Impextraco, Addcon Group, Anpario, Peterlabs, Jefo Nutrition, Pancosma, Nutrex, among others.

South America feed acidifiers market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Market Overview:

Feed acidifiers improve digestion by controlling harmful bacteria in the gut. The growing animal production industry and the requirement of a healthy animal diet are the prime drivers of the market. Brazil and Argentina are the leading South American countries in terms of market value. The South America feed acidifiers market is highly consolidated with few players holding a major share in the market.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Animal Production Drives the Market

Livestock is of key importance for South America and is a basic source of food for the food security of local populations. There fore increasing demand for meat domestically and globally caused an escalation in animal production boosting the feed acidifiers market. Brazil is the leading animal producer in the region, followed by Argentina. Chicken, beef, and pork are the main meats consumed in the country. Hence, the production of these animals outnumbered the other animals, and acidifiers are mainly used in these animals’ diets.

Brazil Dominates the Market

As Brazil is the leading producer, consumer, and exporter of animals in the region, it accounts for the major share of the market. The total number of swine, cattle, and poultry produced in the country was 41.4 million, 213 million, and 1468 million, respectively in 2018. Increasing consumption of meat, export demand, and government support are some of the major reasons for large animal production in Brazil. the feed acidifier consumption is anticipated to increase in the coming years as animal production is accelerating in the country.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

