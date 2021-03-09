South Africa Food Emulsifiers Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the South Africa Food Emulsifiers market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of South Africa Food Emulsifiers market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for South Africa Food Emulsifiers investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the South Africa Food Emulsifiers Market

Beakin, Performix, Yelkin, Ultralec, Topocithin, Emulfluid, Dimodan, Grindsted, Panodan, Solec, Q-Naturale, Myverol, Admul, Multec, Alphadim, Emplex, Glycomul, Aldo, Palsgaard, among others.

The South African food emulsifier market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Overview:

The market is driven by its functional properties, such as moisture absorption functionality, which aids food products in maintaining its organoleptic properties and enhances the shelf-life in food manufacturing and processing. Thus, the high versatility of anti-caking agents is anticipated to strengthen its demand during the forecast period. These food emulsifiers have applications in various food industries, such as bakery, dairy products, soups and sauces, seasoning and condiments, and other applications. Also, increasing demand for convenience food is contributing to the growth of market growth.

Market Insights:

Increasing Demand for Clean Label Ingredients

The demand for the clean label has been reported to increase significantly over the last decade, as the clean label is no longer a trend and has now become the part of the mainstream across categories, as consumers prefer food, which is recognized as ‘healthier’. Thus, the main consumers of the segment include the health-conscious people, who tend to pay more for natural food with natural ingredients and the food products that provide a higher value proposition for the product and brand. Furthermore, regulatory and industry initiatives drive the transparency of the segment.

Rising Demand For Lecithin

The lecithin market in South Africa has witnessed a significant demand in recent years, owing to the rising incidences of lifestyle-based health issues, such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, osteoporosis, and diabetes, which have fuelled the consumers need for food ingredients, like lecithin. The major demand for lecithin is from the food industry, as it is used as a food additive due to the functional property of anti-spatter and emulsifier. Liquid lecithin is used majorly in bakery and confectionery and industrial applications. Whereas powder lecithin is used in instant dry mixes, beverage premixes, etc. On the other side, in the pharmaceutical industry, it is used as a dispersing agent and helps in encapsulation. It also has an application in the form of nutritional supplements.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

