Solar Vehicle Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

Solar vehicle are a form of electric vehicles which are equipped with a solar panel on the vehicle and are used to capture the solar energy which is used to charge the battery of the vehicle. Different types of solar panels such as monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar panels are available which capture the solar energy and converts it to electric energy. Since the solar energy is an unlimited form of energy, hence it is widely used as a fuel type for the propulsion of the vehicles. Currently solar vehicles are in development phase due to the developing infrastructure for electric vehicles and solar power based vehicles. Also, solar vehicles are not easily available for transportation but is currently seen as a demonstration vehicle which is to be launched in near future.

Solar vehicles have a wider application in passenger and commercial vehicles due to the developing infrastructure for electric vehicles across the globe. Numerous developments and inventions are being carried out for the development of solar vehicles to be implemented across the globe which fuels the growth of solar vehicle market. Solar vehicles are expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period due to the growing concern about environment pollution and increase in demand for energy-efficient sources as an alternative to fuel. Also, excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies and technological advancements supplements the solar vehicle market growth across the globe.

The solar vehicle market is segmented based on the electric vehicle type, battery type, solar panel type, vehicle type and region. Based on electric vehicle type, the solar vehicle market report has been categorized into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). Based on battery type, the solar vehicle market report has been classified into lithium ion, lead acid and lead carbon batteries. Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline are the different types of solar panels which have a wider application in solar vehicles. Based on vehicle type, the report has been classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles which finds a major application of solar vehicles. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the solar vehicle market include Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sono Motors, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group, Solar Electric Vehicle Company, Alke, Lightyear, and Hyundai Motor Company.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS –

This study presents analytical depiction of the global solar vehicle market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets. – The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market. – The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. – The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2023 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market. – Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Electric Vehicle o Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) o Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) o Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) By Battery Type o Lithium Ion o Lead Acid o Lead Carbon By Solar Panel o Monocrystalline o Polycrystalline By Vehicle Type o Passenger Vehicle o Commercial Vehicle By Region o North America U.S. Canada Mexico o Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe o Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific o LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa

KEY PLAYERS

o Volkswagen AG o Toyota Motor Corporation o Ford o Mahindra & Mahindra o Sono motors o Hanergy Thin Film Power Group o Solar Electric Vehicle Company o Alke o Lightyear o Hyundai Motor Company

