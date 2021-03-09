Solar Shading Systems Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global solar shading systems market size was $10,784.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $14,529.9 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Solar shading systems are made either of fabric or metals such as aluminum, wood, or iron and are installed at windows, doors, patios, and gardens, to provide solar protection and offer energy savings. Residential as well as the commercial sector benefits from its several applications as they add aesthetics to homes or commercial buildings by gratifying the architectural coloring and design.

Solar shading systems act as a reliable solution as covering for windows, decks, doors, walkways, and patios. Further, they enhance the beauty of a building and shields flooring, artwork, and furniture from sun damage, which in turn, is projected to stimulate the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the high initial purchasing costs and installation costs of a motorized solar shading system is one of the major challenges faced by companies to tap the residential solar shading system market. Besides, fixed solar shading systems that cost lessare not durable, necessitate a frequent change of fabric, and requires regular maintenance, thereby restraining the growth of the market.

The global solar shading systems market is segmented into type, mechanism, application, and region. The blinds segment is anticipated to hold majority of the share in 2018. Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into the blinds and shades. Depending on application, the market is divided into non-residential and residential. The non-residential segment is anticipated to dominate the global solar shading systems market throughout the study period. Based on mechanism, the market is segregated into fixed, manual, and motorized. The motorized segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the solar shading systems market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to experience high growth during the forecast period owing to the expansion of the construction industry in the region.

The key market players profiled in the report of the global solar shading systems market includeDuco Ventilation & Sun Control, Glasscon GmbH, Hunter Douglas, Insolroll, Kawneer, Lutron, Skyco Shading Systems, Inc., Springs Window Fashions, Unicel Architectural, and WAREMA Nederland B.V.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging solar shading systems market trends and dynamics.

In-depthsolar shading systems market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the solar shading systems market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global solar shading systems market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the solar shading systems industry.

GLOBAL SOLAR SHADING SYSTEMS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Blinds

– Shades

BY MECHANISM

– Fixed

– Manual

– Motorized

BY APPLICATION

– Non-residential

– Residential

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Duco Ventilation & Sun Control

– Glasscon GmbH

– Hunter Douglas

– Insolroll

– Kawneer

– Lutron

– Skyco Shading Systems, Inc.

– Springs Window Fashions

– Unicel Architectural

– WAREMA Nederland B.V.