Social Robots Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – Intuition Robotics Ltd., Haapie SAS, Reach Robotics Limited, Knightscope, Inc

Social Robots Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The Social Robots Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Social Robots market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 14% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 25% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593258/social-robots-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=PD

Top Leading Companies of Social Robots Market are Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy, Intuition Robotics Ltd., Haapie SAS, Reach Robotics Limited, Knightscope, Inc, Movia Robotics, Inc, Sony Corporation, Embodied, Inc, Furhat Robotics AB, Catalia Health, Inc and others.

Regional Outlook of Social Robots Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020: Embodied, Inc. announced the launch of Moxie, a social companion robot explicitly aimed for children aged 6 to 9 to help promote emotional, social, and cognitive development of children through everyday play-based learning and captivating content. The companies aim to add further support for children diagnosed with AD/HD, anxiety, and autism.

– February 2020 – Intuition Robotics announced that it had raised Series B round funding of USD 36 million co-led by investors, including PARX Group and OurCrowd. Leveraging the funding, the company seeks to develop further digital assistants that create emotional bonds with humans and machines. Further, the company also disclosed that it is working with Toyota Research Institute to bring its technology to the automaker’s LQ concept.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– Social robots are primarily designed to interact with people in a consistent human social psychology manner. They are particularly used in the field of healthcare due to their ability to engage people along with emotional and social dimensions, also the growing expenditure of the healthcare sector across the globe showcases the potential of adoption social robots.

– Also, the rise of assistive technologies such as telecare, proactive services system, the household robots, among others that aid the aging population to live independently in their homes and, care facilities, has further elevated the scope of social robot deployment in health care sector owing to the emotional and personality traits offered and thereby serving patients as potential companions.

– For instance, the PARO Therapeutic Robot ( by AIST, Japan) stimulates and reduces stress for patients with diseases such as Alzheimer’s in healthcare facilities as it responds to users by its name by moving its head and cries for petting. Also, Mabu ( By Catalia Health Inc) serves as a wellness aid to elderly patients by reminding them to take walks, medication, and contact family members.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593258/social-robots-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=PD

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Social Robots Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.