Social and Emotional Learning Market Enhancement, Growth, Demand and Developments by 2025

The Social and Emotional Learning Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“Social and Emotional Learning Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Social and Emotional Learning Market are Emotional ABCs Inc., EVERFI Inc., Committee for Children (Second Steps), The Social Express Inc., Everyday Speech, Peekapak Inc., Purpose Prep. (Weld North LLC), Nearpod Inc., Aperture Education LLC, SEL Adventures (GRUPO INNOVADOR PARA EL DESARROLLO TECNOLGICO, S.A.P.I. DE C.V.), Taproot Learning, Rethink ED (Rethink Autism Inc.), Evolution Labs, Panorama Education, BASE Educational Services Pvt.Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends:

Elementary Schools Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

– Based on the end-user, the elementary school’s segment is projected to lead the social and emotional learning market during the forecast period. Educational proponents, such as principals, teachers, parents, and legislators, have shown tremendous interest in implementing SEL solutions across elementary schools for the development of students’ academic and social skill sets.

– Developments among the key market vendors have been indicating a rising SEL adoption trend. For instance, in April 2019, Nearpod launched its Social Emotional Learning Curriculum in collaboration with Common Sense Education. The newly launched curriculum overlooks K-12 as a targeted audience to facilitate SEL competencies.

– Additionally, findings from a Panorama Education 2019 survey of 192 schools, 26 districts, and over 100,000 students indicated that SEL skills such as self-management and self-efficacy are critical metrics toward the success of student course outcomes. Thus, developing SEL skills serves crucial for life beyond school.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

