Smart Lighting Market Size, Share, Global Leaders Analysis, Research Methodology, Industry Growth, Demand and Opportunity Assessment by 2027

Smart Lighting Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing demand for energy efficient lighting solutions couples with government initiatives to reduce energy consumption are anticipated to drive growth of Global Smart Lighting Market.

Smart Lighting Market is valued at USD 10.53 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 33.94 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Smart Lighting-

Smart lighting is a lighting that user can control from an app, usually on their Apple or Android phone. The app enables user to change the brightness of the bulbs, and if the bulbs have colored LEDs user can change their colours too. It allows users to control light wirelessly with their phone, tablet, or smart assistant, such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. For example; Smart LED bulbs contain software that connects to an app, smart home assistant, or other smart accessory so users can automate their lights or control them remotely, eliminating the need for traditional wall switches. Smart lighting solutions using networked technology represent an interesting opportunity for cities such as; huge reduction of energy and maintenance cost, increased public safety from improved lighting, safer traffic due to increased visibility of hazards, measurable environmental impact due to reduced energy consumption. All these advantages of smart lighting increases the demand for smart lighting solutions.

Key Players–

Some major key players for Global Smart Lighting Market are Acuity Brands, Inc., Legrand S.A., Lutron Elecronics, Co., Streetlight Vision, Encelium Technologies, Inc., Zumtobel AG, Digital Lumens, Inc., Royal Philips Electronics N.V., Honeywell International, Osram Licht AG and others.

In addition, rising government investments on public infrastructure is also one of the major factors fostering the market growth in this region. For example; New Delhi Municipal Council, India has managed to switch its electricity meters to smart meters, a move that would save the city US$1.7 million a year by eliminating data entry errors. In China, major smart city projects such as; Hangzhou’s “City Brain”, Cloud platforms and smart parking in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Go cashless in Beijing, China’s startup capital and Managing migrations to Xi’an. In addition, rising disposable income in emerging economies of this region is also supplement the demand for smart lighting solutions.

Market Segmentation:-

By Lighting Type:

LED Lamps

High Intensity Discharge Lamp

Fluorescent Lamp

Others

By Component:

Relays

Sensors

Controllable Breakers

Dimmer Actuators

Switch Actuators

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Public & Government Constructions

Others

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Smart Lighting Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Smart Lighting Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Smart Lighting Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Smart Lighting Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

