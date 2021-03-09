Smart Highway Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Smart highways are the roads that are built with the installation of sensors and IoT technology for making driving much safer and greener. Many governments across the globe are investing in building smart highways for providing real time information to the drivers about the road condition and various traffic information. Smart highways are particularly useful in risky and mountainous region for making driving safer by providing warning about the incoming traffic and different landslides. Smart roads also generate energy which is useful for charging electric lights on the side of road and provides energy to the electric vehicles, which are on the move.

Increase in the number of vehicles on the road and surge in road traffic injuries drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in international trade among the emerging countries across the globe fuels the growth of the market. However, high initial and maintenance cost and lack of appropriate technical knowledge among the end users hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in advance technologies in the transportation sector and emergence of smart vehicles are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

The global smart highway market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, technology, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into hardware, software and services. By deployment model, the software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per technology, it is segmented into intelligent transportation management system, intelligent management system, communication system, monitoring system, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the smart highway market analysis are ABB Ltd, ALE International, AT&T Inc., Cisco System Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LG CSN, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE and Siemens AG. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart highway market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global smart highway market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2018-2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

By Deployment Mode

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Technology

– Intelligent Transportation Management System

– Intelligent Management System

– Communication System

– Monitoring System

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– ABB Ltd

– ALE International

– AT&T Inc.

– Cisco System Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

– LG CSN

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Schneider Electric SE

– Siemens AG